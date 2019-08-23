The Sprint Car Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway is a grind that requires near perfect execution on the first two nights to give a driver a realistic opportunity for Saturday night’s huge finale.
California native Thomas Meseraull, who now calls Indiana home, got off on the right foot in Thursday’s first points-paying night of the three-day show by simply dominating the field after starting outside the front row.
For most drivers, starting inside the front row is preferred, however Meseraull loves the high line and used it to his advantage as he powered his Physical Medicine Consultants/Tom Eades Racing No. 47 around the high side of Brady Bacon’s Hoffman Racing/Mean Green/Tel-Star No. 69 and simply motored away.
Meseraull nipped at the treacherous cushion flawlessly to give Eades' team its first USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series win.
“That is so special,” said Meseraull of his win for Eades. “We’re just a small team with one car and one engine. During Indiana Sprint Week we just got beat every night and I decided a lot of that was on me because I wasn’t qualifying well enough.
“So [Thursday] I pulled a 72 and to be honest I was pissed,” he continued. “But we put down a good lap, then ran well in our heat to give us the opportunity to start up front. I’ll admit with the cushion being like it was I was pretty nervous because one mistake and your only car and engine end up being part of a yard sale.”
Tyler Courtney applied some pressure to Meseraull in the early going aboard his Clauson/Marshall/Newman NOS Racing No. 7BC, however with the cushion as sketchy as it was just a small mistake was magnified and that’s exactly what happened to the Indianapolis shoe.
Nearing the midway point of the 30-lap event and closing in on Meseraull, Courtney’s right rear jumped the cushion coming off of turn four ever so slightly, giving Meseraull some breathing room. The only thing that slowed Meseraull down was a red flag for Josh Hodges’ flip in turn four and Logan Seavey bringing out the caution as the laps wound down.
“We were pretty good there in the early going but Thomas just ran a great race,” said Courtney. “I messed up a bit during the middle part of the race missing my angles getting into the corners so I was either hammering the cushion or trying to knock the wall down.
"This [Smackdown] is a tough three nights but it’s a marathon. Now we have to come out [Friday] and run well again and try to get in the top eight in points heading into Saturday.”
Justin Grant, who wrapped up the 2019 Kokomo Speedway track championship the night before with his win in the GYATK Special Event, his second title of his career, worked his way to the podium after dueling with Bacon, Chase Stockon and Kyle Cummins.
Although he was disappointed by not winning, he was excited about the rest of the weekend as he hopes to join Dave Darland as the only multiple-time winners of the Smackdown after claiming the crown a year ago.
“When I first moved up here [Indiana] in 2009, I worked for Jeff Walker building race cars with the dream of one day getting to race one of them,” Grant said. “Now that I’ve won two track championships and the Smackdown here at Kokomo it’s hard to believe. If you’d have told me that way back then I’d have laughed at you.
“[Thursday] I naturally would have liked to have finished a couple of positions better in the TOPP Motorsports/NOS Energy No. 4,” he continued. “But a third isn’t too bad. Now it’s a matter of being in the top eight in points heading into Saturday and getting into the King of the Hill to see where we start.”
Bacon and Stockon rounded out the top five. Hunter Schuerenberg was sixth while Chris Windom earned the Crume-Evans Insurance Hard Charger of the Race award with his seventh-place run after starting deep in the field. Scotty Weir was eighth, Kyle Cummins ninth and Carson Short 10th.
Lincoln’s Darland, who suffered a damaged engine Wednesday night, fought back to 13th with a new powerplant under the hood while Kokomo’s Dustin Smith was 16th and former Kokomo resident Shane Cottle 19th. Another Kokomo driver, Corey Smith, came up a spot short in the semi-feature.
C.J. Leary, who had finished in the top-10 in every event this season, was 14th after bicycling his No. 19AZ in the early going and making contact with another car which flattened his left rear tire.
