• NAME: Caleb Taflinger
• SPORT: Boys tennis
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Taflinger helped the Wildkats go 3-0 in the season's opening week, which puts them one win away from matching their 2021 win total. The Kat freshman played No. 1 singles in all three matches. He was a 7-5, 6-1 winner in Kokomo's 3-2 victory over Plymouth. He followed with a 6-2, 6-1 win vs. Frankton and a 6-4, 7-5 win vs. Mississinewa; the Kats beat both of those opponents 5-0.
