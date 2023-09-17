Tennis - KHS -C Taflinger 04.jpg

Kokomo No. 1 singles player Caleb Taflinger is shown in a match against Logansport on Sept. 7, 2023.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Caleb Taflinger

SPORT: Boys tennis

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Taflinger helped the Wildkats win their first North Central Conference title since 2016. Kokomo beat Marion 4-1 in the semifinal round and beat Harrison 3-2 in the championship. Taflinger was a winner at No. 1 singles in both matches — 6-2, 6-2 vs. the Giants and 6-3, 6-3 vs. the Raiders. For the week, the Kat ace went 5-0, pushing his season record to 14-4.

