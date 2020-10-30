Shawn Flanary has been coaching tennis since he was in middle school, when he was a player for his father, Roy, at Lebanon High School. That made his most recent team gathering tough to get through.
Flanary announced that he’s stepping down from coaching Kokomo’s boys tennis squad after 19 seasons with the Wildkats.
“It’s something that to be honest last two or three years with family commitments and added responsibility for my wife and our kids getting involved in things, it was something that’s necessary,” Flanary said.
“It was one of the most difficult things I had to do to explain it to the team. It was pretty hard for me to say everything I wanted to say, emotionally.”
Flanary and his wife, Liza, have three kids in school at Eastern. Ella is a senior swimmer, Audra is an eighth grader and Silas is in fifth grade. Audra plays volleyball and Silas plays soccer. Both are fall sports. Flanary’s tennis commitments make it difficult to divide his time between his team and his kids’ sports in the same season.
“I’m pulled in a lot of different directions now and have to put family first,” Flanary said.
He steps aside after posting a 299-173 record in 21 total seasons as coach. Flanary coached Eastern for two seasons prior to taking the job at Kokomo. With the Wildkats he guided the Red and Blue to seven North Central Conference titles, 16 sectional championships and seven regional championships from his first season in 2002 to 2008. Western ended that run and now Carmel is parked in that regional. The Greyhounds have won seven of the last 10 state titles.
Flanary took over the Kats from Jonathan Schuck, who skippered the Kats a after Charlie Hall stepped down.
“Charlie developed a program that was very successful, kind of passed it along to Jonathan and myself, and we kept it rolling,” Flanary said. “Kokomo, they do athletics right. I’ve been fortunate to have good ADs in there and good support. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every minute. It’s been a huge blessing to be part of a program like that.”
When Flanary took over the Kats, Jim Callane was the athletic director. In Flanary’s final season, Callane’s grandson Jon Callane was the Kats’ No. 1 player.
“The Callanes have been a really good family to us,” Flanary said. “I started working with Jon when he was just a little squirt and really wanted to see him through his senior year at least. I came in with a Callane and went out with a Callane.”
Flanary noted good working relationships with several assistants and helpers in his time and hopes that bunch will guide the future Kats. That group includes Travis Taflinger, Stacey Pollard, Bryce Short and Jon Callane Sr.
“We’ve tried to mold and work with those guys to hopefully pass on the torch and continue to do good things in the future. I’m excited to see what Kokomo tennis can continue to do in the future,” Flanary said.
Flanary’s career win total will sit a while at 299, though he thinks it’s likely he’ll coach again in the future.
“That 299th win was God’s way of saying, ‘You’ve got a little bit more work to do in a while,’” Flanary said.
In the meantime, he’ll still be involved with the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center in Greentown and expects to stay active in local tennis. He will continue to teach PE at Kokomo.
Along with the wins, Flanary earned several awards as Kokomo’s coach. He was the NCC coach of the year seven times (each of the times Kokomo won the league), was the NCC all-sports coach of the year in 2015, was a district coach of the year in 2006 and 2015, was the IHSTECA state coach of the year in 2015, and the NFHS coach of the year in 2016.
Those are good memories, as are the teams and people that made those accolades possible.
Flanary said what he’ll remember most fondly is “first and foremost just the people and the relationships. I was fortunate to work with a lot of good people and a lot of good kids.
“Probably the seasons that stuck out [most are] the ‘06 season, that was a final eight [state quarterfinals] team. That was when we had some really strong players, all-state players, and did some really good things.
“In 2015 … we were kind of not expected to win conference and we snuck out a match there at Richmond that was a crazy incredible situation. Nate Hemmerich was down 6-0 and came back and won. That year we beat Richmond, who was a state finalist. That year was unique because we were not expected to win conference and we did.
“We followed that up in 2016 with the same team returning and we added the two international boys with Taigha Tamura and Max Esponda. Even though we got beat by Carmel, the state champ, we probably gave them as good a match as anybody.”
When Flanary announced he was stepping down, well-wishes poured in. Former Wildkat Trevor Emerick was among those who chimed in on Twitter.
“Blessed to have played for coach Flanary. He is an amazing man both on and off the court, and his presence will definitely be missed. Thank you for everything you did for me and everyone else who was part of that program. I wish you nothing but the best,” Emerick wrote.
All those people and moments are difficult to step away from. Flanary started coaching with his father while still in his dad’s middle school at Lebanon, then played at Taylor University after high school. He was a grad assistant at Taylor U for a season, then took Eastern’s job.
“I’ve been coaching since middle school. It’s my life, it’s something I enjoy. It’s something I felt I was called to do,” Flanary said of making the announcement that he was stepping aside. “So it’s very difficult. I don’t get emotional much in public, but I was. It’s tough.”
