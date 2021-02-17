While full consolidation of Kokomo youth diamond sports was pushed back a year by the Kokomo United Baseball and Softball organization, the future will start taking shape this year when local squads begin play in spring.
The Eastside, Northside, Southiside and UCT youth baseball leagues are gearing up for the new season as they have done previously, as separate entities. Registration, tryouts and organizing teams are all being done this season as they have in the past.
“This year [for] the teams and the coaches and the sponsors it’s really business as usual for all the current leagues, but the difference being once game play starts, all of the teams will be competing at Championship Park and being in the same league,” KUBS board president Joe Thatcher said.
“So all of the major league teams from the little leagues will all form one major league. The teams are constructed the same, the tryouts, everything is the same, up until game play starts. Then all of the teams will be combined into one league in 2021.”
That’s a glimpse of the future. One central location — the new Championship Park — one league, and eventually one governing body that oversees and coordinates play for the four youth baseball leagues, the Kokomo Babe Ruth league, and the Kokomo Girls Softball League.
“The following year our organization will have full implementation on the consolidation,” Thatcher said. “It’ll be one registration, one tryout, sponsors and fundraising will be a consolidated effort, just implementing some of the things that we think are important as an organization moving forward — consolidating all the rules, having oversight, having a board leading the efforts made up of a bunch of different types of people and different backgrounds.
“And then with that too, all-stars and our affiliations, all of that will be taken under consideration moving forward and [we will] find out what is best for a large-scale organization rather than having six different, independent leagues in town.”
Championship Park comes into play this spring. Construction is scheduled to be done in time for the season to begin in spring. The new park offers eight diamonds and a lot of flexibility.
Thatcher described how they’ll be used. The park has “four little league fields, four full-size fields. All of our softball, major league and minor league games will be played on the little league fields. Some of the rookie ball and T-ball, we’ll be able to move on the big fields. Because it’s turf and because of the dimensions on the big fields we’ll be able to have multiple T-ball games at a time.
“With some of the home run fencing that can be put up and torn down, some of our rookie league teams will be able to play on the big field.”
The fields can be adapted for different dimensions and converted from baseball to softball.
“They have a lot of flexibility with home run fencing, having portable mounds that can be moved to different distances. All of the senior fields will have different length base paths and plugs. A full-size senior field can be transformed into youth dimensions relatively easily so it gives us a lot of flexibility.”
This season and into the future, a big part of the workload for the 12-member board will be scheduling. They have to accommodate game time for the different leagues, as well as practice time. The role of the current parks is still to be determined.
“We’re still figuring that out,” Thatcher said. “I think the parks will be able to be used this summer and this spring. Moving forward we will build in practice times out at Championship Park.”
Opening day is still to be determined this season because the total number of teams has to be finalized, as does park construction. Once that’s all been sorted and play begins, Thatcher likes what he envisions for local youth sports.
Thatcher’s Pro X Athlete Development business operates out of Westfield’s Grand Park. That park’s drawing power and busy schedule for sports has been an inspiration for the Kokomo project.
“Right now Championship Park has kind of been a drawing, but being down in Grand Park a lot, I see what it means to a community and I know what it’s going to mean to Kokomo. I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible. It’s going to be a change for some people and change can be scary sometimes, but I think it’s going to be amazing for our community.
“Seeing all the different people from all different backgrounds out there to enjoy one facility and the baseball and softball, that’s what I’m looking forward to — using the great game of baseball and softball to tie our community together. It’s going to be awesome."
