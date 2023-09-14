Former Major League Baseball pitcher Joe Thatcher is ready to come out of the bullpen to help the community.
Thatcher and his wife, Katie, held the popular Pitch In for Youth Dinner and Live Auction in 2009-16, which coincided with his professional career. Each year, the dinner helped raise money for different organizations like the Boy Scouts, the Carver Community Center, Bridges Outreach, Special Olympics and New Leaf Mentoring.
The Thatchers decided to put the dinner on hiatus following the end of his playing career.
Now, they’re ready to introduce a new event, with the same goal — supporting local youth.
“Denim at the Diamond” is planned for Oct. 7 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. A dinner with a baseball-themed menu will take place on the concourse with an on-field concert by country performer Clayton Anderson to follow. Guests are encouraged to dress in a western/country theme with denim, boots, hats and whatnot.
As always, the Thatchers have many cool things planned. There’s a bourbon raffle, which will feature several high-end bourbons — including a grand prize of a bottle of 12-year Pappy Van Winkle. (Raffle tickets will be available at the event.) In addition, there’s plans for a live auction for a trip to Keeneland race track in Lexington, Kentucky. The package includes a private jet flight, tickets to the track, a bourbon tour and a horse farm tour.
The proceeds from the night will go to the Thatchers’ foundation, with hopes of expanding its community involvement.
“We raised over $412,000 during the Pitch In for Youth events. It was from so much support from the community. We felt like we’re in a place now where it was time to continue to grow the foundation and continue to grow our endowment fund,” Joe said.
“Our endowment fund actually has a $250,000 balance, continuing to grow year over year, and we’ve made grants over the years totaling over $189,000,” he said. “The money that the Pitch in for Youth dinners raised is making an impact in the community. We want people to know that we are a resource and that people’s contributions over those years is going for what it was designed for — to help youth in our community.”
Joe said the biggest goal for “Denim at the Diamond” is for the foundation to raise awareness in the community about the resources it offers.
“If organizations need money, need support, we want them to know they can contact us and we can be an asset,” he said.
Joe said the revival of the dinner and auction carries special meaning following the death of his father, Phil, last year.
“My dad was always the driving force behind the Pitch in For Youth dinners. I’d basically show up in the winter time [after the MLB season] and he’d already have most of it done,” he said. “He was always proud of the Pitch In for Youth dinners. With his passing, we wanted to pick this back up again, in memory of him.”
TICKET INFO
Single tickets are $50 for a limited time. On-field sponsor suites are $1,750 and includes eight event tickets, a bottle of bourbon or vodka, four bottles of wine and corporate signage on suite.
Visit Eventbrite.com and enter “Denim at the Diamond” in the search bar. Or, visit “thatcher_pitchinforyouth” on Instagram.
