Former Purdue men's basketball player Isaiah Thompson announced Friday he was transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University. He played two seasons at Purdue.
Thompson, a 5-foot-11 guard, scored 4.2 points per game and shot 42.4% from 3-point range during the 2021-22 season.
Pat Chambers is FGCU's new coach. He previously coached in the Big Ten at Penn State.
• Also Friday, Purdue center Zach Edey announced he was returning for his junior season. The 7-4 Edey averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick.
