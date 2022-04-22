Purdue Northwestern Basketball

Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson, right, shoots against Northwestern guard Boo Buie during the first half of a Big Ten game in Evanston, Ill., on Feb. 16.

 Nam Y. Huh | The Associated Press

Former Purdue men's basketball player Isaiah Thompson announced Friday he was transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University. He played two seasons at Purdue.

Thompson, a 5-foot-11 guard, scored 4.2 points per game and shot 42.4% from 3-point range during the 2021-22 season.

Pat Chambers is FGCU's new coach. He previously coached in the Big Ten at Penn State. 

• Also Friday, Purdue center Zach Edey announced he was returning for his junior season. The 7-4 Edey averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks and was a second-team All-Big Ten pick.

