The threat of heavy snow later today prompted several schools to move up start times of basketball games today.
The list of changes includes:
• Cass at Eastern girls game, changed to a noon JV start.
• Western at Twin Lakes boys game, moved to a noon JV start, and moved to Roosevelt Middle School.
• Taylor at Eastbrook boys game, changed to a 4 p.m. JV start.
In other schedule notes:
• Tri-Central at Frankton boys game has a 12:30 p.m. JV start. The Tribune incorrectly reported the time in Friday’s area schedule.
• Northwestern at Kokomo girls game was changed to varsity only with a 1 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.