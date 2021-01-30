The threat of heavy snow later today prompted several schools to move up start times of basketball games today.

The list of changes includes:

• Cass at Eastern girls game, changed to a noon JV start.

• Western at Twin Lakes boys game, moved to a noon JV start, and moved to Roosevelt Middle School.

• Taylor at Eastbrook boys game, changed to a 4 p.m. JV start.

In other schedule notes:

• Tri-Central at Frankton boys game has a 12:30 p.m. JV start. The Tribune incorrectly reported the time in Friday’s area schedule.

• Northwestern at Kokomo girls game was changed to varsity only with a 1 p.m. start.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you