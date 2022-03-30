The final offensive possession of the 1981 Kokomo Sectional didn’t result in a shot attempt.
Rather, Terry Merrell, Northwestern’s ambidextrous, baseline-hugging forward, executed what can most accurately be described as a two-handed granny shot as the junior joyously flung the ball toward the Memorial Gymnasium ceiling.
During the ball’s descent, the buzzer sounded on the Tigers’ 51-47 defeat of Kokomo in the championship game, touching off a purple-and-white celebration on the court that had hosted a quarter-century’s worth of NHS squads enduring varying degrees of heartache.
David, who could never seem to get the better of Goliath, had become Goliath.
At least for a year. Or, as it turned out, two years.
“I can still remember throwing the ball,” said Merrell. “During the previous timeout, we had been told that Kokomo was out of timeouts. It was just kind of relief. I wasn’t an emotional guy at all, so that was a big expression for me.”
Prior to the 1978-1979 season, Wayne Allen, then 29 and previously the boys junior varsity coach at Greenfield-Central, took over the Tigers program.
“He was a fierce competitor,” said Doug Faulkner, a junior on the 1981 team and a 6-foot-4 forward who would score 1,289 career points at Northwestern, the program standard for nearly two decades. “When he truly wanted us to learn something, we ran a lot. At the end of the practice, when you’re tired, it was pressure free throws.
“That really made a difference in a lot of games.”
In an era of no 3-point line and the decades-old tradition of starting two forwards, a center and two guards, the Tigers utilized Merrell, Faulkner and senior Matt Barthuly up front. In the all-senior backcourt, Tom Atkisson’s perimeter accuracy nicely complemented the toughness and leadership of point guard Jeff McKean.
Off the bench, juniors David Black and Paul Wehrly added frontcourt depth; another junior, Bart Alexander, spelled McKean at point.
During the quarter century of Kokomo sectionals separating the Tigers’ first and second championship teams (1956-1980), Northwestern was 13-25 on the Wildkats’ home floor at sectional time — including 11 losses to Kokomo by an average spread of 23.5 points.
Most painful was Northwestern’s undefeated 1974-1975 squad starting the game sluggishly and, ultimately, losing, 68-56, in the final before a howling, fire-marshal-alerting sellout crowd inside Memorial Gym that area old-timers still talk about today.
Six years later, Merrell’s skyward heave of the basketball and the hugs and tears that ensued represented a community’s collective exhale.
Kokomo advanced to regional 21 of those previous 25 years; Haworth went twice, Eastern once and Delphi once.
Finally, it was Northwestern’s turn.
“It’s kind of a case where we had the right coach, the right team and it just jelled together,” said Merrell, whose father, Dayton, was a standout for that 1955 NHS squad, and whose uncle, Gary, was an outstanding player for the Tigers before graduating in 1964.
“For me, that was like winning a state championship. Against Kokomo, it felt like 90-percent of the crowd was for us.”
Merrell and Faulkner were wide-eyed fifth-graders during the 1974-1975 season. Both idolized Tigers players such as Craig Sutherland, Rick Crawford, Randy Crowe, Steve Sewell and Brian “Beaver” Hudson, who they credit for manufacturing a community-wide sense that anything was possible come March.
“That team that went undefeated, there was something magical,” said Faulkner, whose career scoring mark was eclipsed by 2000 graduate Austin Parkinson, and, more recently, 2020 graduate Tayson Parker.
“I remember going to all the games, and had a lot of respect for coach [Steve] David. I loved how well they played together and what an influence they had.”
Northwestern drew a bye into the 1981 sectional semifinal against Western. The Tigers won, 55-43, yet Faulkner remembers feeling anything but euphoric.
“If you would have asked Terry and me the night before the final, we weren’t feeling so great,” said Faulkner, who now lives in Normal, Illinois. “After the Western game, we were both super tired and the last two to leave the locker room.
“Then you show up the next night and you do have that energy. Just the intensity of the crowd that night, it was amazing. Even though we were nervous, everyone knew what they were supposed to do.”
Northwestern’s area dominance continued the following season as Merrell and Faulkner led the 1981-1982 squad that won the sectional, taking down Eastern, Kokomo and Western in the process.
Both seasons culminated inside the Anderson Wigwam.
In 1981, the Tigers defeated Blackford, 70-55, in the second regional semifinal before losing to eventual state runner-up Anderson in the championship game, 85-67. A year later, Northwestern lost a 54-53 heartbreaker to Noblesville in a regional semifinal.
Sixteen years passed before the Tigers won another sectional, this one being of the Class 2A variety at Lewis Cass. The 2006-2007 squad accomplished the ultimate, taking home the 2A state championship with a 78-74 double-overtime defeat of Winchester at Conseco (now Gainbridge) Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Allen, whose NHS teams went 83-17 in his four seasons despite only 33 of the 100 games taking place inside the Tigers’ raucous gymnasium, left to coach at Muncie North, and later Muncie Central and Boonville. As the girls basketball coach at Castle High School for four seasons (2002-2006), he compiled an 86-17 record and led his final Knights squad to the Class 4A state championship.
Now 71, Allen considers his time in Howard County one of his career highlights.
“That was my first head coaching job, and, first of all, Northwestern was just a great place to teach,” Allen said. “The kids were very receptive to what you were trying to do. Just a great four years there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.