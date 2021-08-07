Thomas Williams expects quite a rush when he arrives in Kansas for college this weekend.
The Tipton High School grad is headed to Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kansas, to study and compete on FSCC’s rodeo team. He got hooked watching bronc riding on TV when he was very young and eventually was able to try it for himself. He liked the intensity and wasn’t dissuaded by risk or injuries.
Williams said what he likes about bronc riding is “just the adrenalin rush. I wouldn’t say it’s fun. It is fun, but it’s just a big adrenaline rush — like I wrestled through high school. It’s just a very aggressive sport.
The goal is to stay on the bronc for eight seconds as the horse tries furiously to shed the rider.
“When they open the gate, it’s like they flick a light switch,” Williams said. “That horse wants to kill you. And a lot of bucking horses, they’re not really mean. Trust me, I’ve been on plenty that are pretty evil, I’ve even owned a couple bucking horses before to practice on. When they’re not at the rodeo and sitting at home, you can go out there and pet them and feed them treats.
“They know what their job is [when they get to the rodeo]. They’re always wired like that. It’s cool how horses can go from a bucking horse to a pet.”
Williams remembers watching the National Finals Rodeo on TV when he was 4 or 5 years old and it got his attention immediately. He’s owned horses much of his life and eventually was able to convince his mom to let him attend the Sankey Rodeo School in Georgia to learn bronc riding in his early teens. That led to practicing at home and a competitive circuit.
His results at meets in Indiana and outside the state eventually drew the attention of colleges with rodeo teams. He had been looking for college opportunities when Fort Scott CC found him. Williams liked what FSCC had to offer. The school’s team of about 40 students competes in various disciplines in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.
“I had several other schools talk to me as well, but I committed to that school because they have a really good coach [Chad Cross] and they’re more successful,” Williams said.
The NIRA is similar to the NCAA or NAIA athletic governing bodies, but specifically for rodeo and operates somewhat differently.
Williams said that in “college rodeo, you can make money, so you pay like a $70, $80 fee when you get to your rodeo and if you place good you can walk away with $1,000, $1,500 depending on how you place. They [the school team] don’t pay for your entrance fee at rodeos.”
That could turn into a benefit for Williams financially and it helps that he was given a full scholarship for tuition, books and fees at FSCC. He’ll study welding initially and plans to expand his academic pursuits in his second year there.
Bronc riding can be punishing. Williams is coming back this year from a shoulder surgery due to a torn labrum and rotator cuff from a fall. He said that was the most severe injury he’d had. You can’t just practice by getting on a horse and getting thrown for hours on end.
“At home I have a [stationary] board and bucking machine that I get on,” Williams said. “I try to do it every day. But when it comes to actually getting on live horses, around here it’s kind of hard to get on them [due to lack of availability], but like once a week I get on an actual [bucking] horse and practice.”
In the summer, his schedule ramps up. He estimates he went to 20 rodeos in July. To ward off injury, he’s working on diet and exercise specifically oriented toward his needs as a rider.
“Everyone’s different how they do things,” Williams said. “I go to the gym five days a week, I have a personal trainer. You have to be in shape.”
Williams expects to start practicing with the FSCC team next week. He said instead of feeling excited, he’s concentrating on the next step in what he wants to do for his future.
“This isn’t a joke to me, this is something I take really seriously because it’s my future and that’s how I’m going to make a living for a long time,” Williams said. “So I’m more focused to see how successful I can be. Because after college, I plan on going pro and making a living.”
