• NAME: Tanner Tishner
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Tishner completed a Triple Crown in the Indiana State Wrestling Association's tournaments by winning freestyle and Greco state titles over the weekend. He previously won a folkstyle state title. Tishner's titles came in the 106-pound weight class of the 16U division. (Freestyle and Greco are the Olympic styles and folkstyle goes by high school rules.) For Western over the winter, Tishner finished eighth in the state at 106 as a freshman.
