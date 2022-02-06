Western wrestling Tishner

Western sophomore Tanner Tishner, top, works against Rochester's Wyatt Davis in the Maconaquah Regional's 113-pound final Saturday. Tishner defeated Davis 8-2 to take the title.

 Adam Hartsough | hartsoughphotography.com

NAME: Tanner Tishner

SPORT: Wrestling

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Tishner continued his unbeaten season by winning the Maconaquah Regional's 113-pound weight class. Tishner pinned North Miami's Spencer Flood in 3:13 in the first round, pinned Cass' Kaine Fowler in 3:34 in the semifinal round, and defeated Rochester's Wyatt Davis 8-2 in the final. A 2021 state qualifier, Tishner owns a 33-0 season record. Tishner took eighth place at 106 pounds at state last year.

