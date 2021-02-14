• NAME: Tanner Tishner
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Tishner went 4-0 in winning the Fort Wayne Semistate's 106-pound weight class. In the opening round, the Panther freshman pinned Churubusco's Zander Hord in 3:11. In the quarterfinal round, he defeated DeKalb's Braylon Meyer by tech fall (4:34, 19-1 score). In the semifinal round, he defeated East Noble's Keegan Malott by a 10-1 major decision. And in the championship, he beat Goshen's Vicente Eckman 3-0. Ranked No. 8 in the state, Tishner will take a 31-1 record into the state meet.
