Today's NW girls game is varsity only TRIBUNE SPORTS STAFF 5 hrs ago Today's girls basketball game between South Bend Washington and Class 4A No. 1 Northwestern will be varsity only. The JV game was canceled. The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Northwestern.
