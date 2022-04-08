The basketball odyssey of one Monte Towe, now in its sixth decade, is one letter and more than 900 miles from where it began.
One of the most decorated athletes in the history of Oak Hill High School, the 68-year old Towe recently completed his sixth season as the boys hoops coach at Oak Hall School in Gainesville, Florida.
Hall, not Hill.
Gainesville, not Converse.
Florida, not Indiana.
Hundreds of yellowed newspaper articles removed from being the 5-foot-6 spitfire who quarterbacked the Golden Eagles football team, started at second base for the baseball program, lettered two seasons in golf, and, yes, ran the point for coach Galen Smith’s basketball squad, the memories remain fresh.
Particularly those pertaining to the hardwood.
The 1970-1971 Golden Eagles, a senior-laden group and the fourth sectional championship team in boys hoops for a school first opening its doors for the 1959-1960 school year, advanced to the Fort Wayne Semistate before losing in the semifinals to eventual state runner-up Elkhart, 74-63.
Towe and Gary Dedaker were the starting guards; forwards Lynn Anthony and Ken Groom, standing 6-1 and 6-4, respectively, teamed with no-nonsense 6-3 center Jay Hayes to form a front court that refused to be intimidated.
“That front line was really key for us being good,” said Towe. “We were a very good team with players who played a lot of sports together. I’ve never played with a tougher guy, and I mean clean tough, than Jay Hayes. But they were all that way. Winning was everything.
“We grew up together, but we had a wonderful group of coaches, too.”
Smith passed away in November 2020 at the age of 84. Groom, Dedaker and Tim Moorman, a senior backup guard that season, all preceded their coach in death.
The assistant coach on that Oak Hill team, former Golden Eagles standout Jack Keefer, a 1961 graduate, just completed his 46th season as the Lawrence North head coach — and 50th overall — and ranks second all-time in Indiana with 865 career victories.
Keefer was one of the standout athletes during the infancy of Oak Hill, a consolidation of Converse, Swayzee and Sweetster high schools that wasted little time establishing a reputation of its own.
The 1959-1960 team’s very first postseason game resulted in a 53-52 victory at the Marion Sectional against the host Giants. Oak Hill made it to the regional final before losing to Bluffton, 66-63.
Golden Eagles ball clubs advanced to regional the following two seasons, as well.
“The culture was already in place,” said Towe. “We just put our touch on it.”
The senior players on the 1970-1971 Golden Eagles were pinpointed as something special back to elementary school.
Hayes recalls how as seventh-graders, their hoops team lost its first game and then didn’t lose again. Midway through what would be a 16-0 season as eighth-graders, Hayes and his teammates began noticing spectators they hadn’t previously seen at their games.
Word was out. This group is unique.
“Monte was the engineer on this railroad, but what made our team unique is that we were so close and played together through the summer,” said Hayes. “We had a couple of really nice barn basketball courts where we played.
“In the summer, the park in Swayzee was the hot spot where we played against some of the older Oak Hill graduates.”
Towe, Hayes and Groom were elevated to the junior varsity as freshmen. It served as a valuable head-start for a class that propelled Oak Hill to a combined record of 41-9 over its final two seasons.
During the latter, seniors Mike Tribbett, Dave Shellen, Steve Berry and Terry Berger contributed off the bench, as did juniors Brad Shellen and Jack Hunt.
Towe was named to the 1971 Indiana All-Star team before going on to gain national notice as the point guard for North Carolina State, which won the NCAA title his junior season (1973-1974). He later spent a decade as an assistant coach at the University of Florida under his former head coach with the Wolfpack, Norm Sloan.
Sloan, too, was and remains something of an Indiana legend having been born in Anderson and graduating from Lawrence Central High School.
He passed away in 2003.
Hayes, too, was an Indiana All-Star, only in football. An offensive tackle and defensive lineman at Oak Hill during the autumns, he was the school’s first football All-Star after helping the 1970 Golden Eagles go undefeated and outscore the opposition, 394-7.
After that group had graduated, Oak Hill waited 29 years before winning another sectional, this one in 2000, the third season of class hoops in Indiana. Five Golden Eagles squads have claimed 2A sectional titles with the 2017-2018 group experiencing the ultimate with a state title.
Looking back, it might surprise some to know that Towe, who spread himself about as thinly as possible athletically at Oak Hill, was also part of three different school bands – a self-described “weak second chair trumpet.”
Be that as it may, the harmoniousness of what Towe, Hayes, Dedaker, Groom and others accomplished on basketball courts in and around Grant County remains legendary.
They were Eagles who were Golden, and not only in name.
