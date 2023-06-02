A robust contingent of eight KT-area individuals as well as a relay squad will take their marks at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex at Indiana University in Bloomington this weekend at the IHSAA Track and Field State Finals. The boys meet is today, and the girls meet is Saturday.
Tipton senior Evan Long, Lewis Cass senior Izaac Fale and Maconaquah sophomore A.J. Kelly compete today as the boys meet begins at 3 p.m.
Cass senior Liberty Scott and Northwestern junior Hannah Moore are in two events each in the girls meet, joined by Cass freshman Aftin Griffin, Northwestern freshman Ayla Jackson, Eastern sophomore Makenna Brooks, and the Kokomo 4x100 relay squad. The girls meet starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS MEET
Long is seeded 11th in the 1,600-meter run after winning the Warsaw Regional in 4:19.83. He also won the Kokomo Sectional in 4:30.5. Long is back at state after taking 13th in the 1,600 last spring, clocking 4:20.6 in the 2022 state meet.
Kelly is the 23rd seed in the 400 after clocking :50.13 at the regional and taking second. He was the sectional champ with a time of :49.92. Kelly is returning to state after finishing 13th last year in :49.6.
Fale is the 29th seed in discus after taking third at the regional with an effort of 144 feet, 4 inches. He won the sectional at Kokomo with an effort of 153-7.
GIRLS MEET
Scott is making her third straight trip to the state meet and second straight trip in both hurdle events.
She is seeded 27th in the 100 hurdles after taking third in the Goshen Regional in :15.64. She was second at the Kokomo Sectional in :15.75. She’s also seeded 27th in the 300 hurdles after clocking :46.65 in the regional to take third. She won the sectional in 48:65.
At the 2022 state meet, Scott was 15th in the 100 hurdles in :15.04, and 19th in the 300 hurdles in :46.99. In 2021, Scott was 18th in the 300 hurdles in :47.09.
Moore will test her endurance in the two longest events, the 1,600 and 3,200, running two events at state for the second straight season. She competed in the 1,600 and 800 at the 2022 state meet.
Moore is seeded 17th in the 1,600 this year after taking third in the regional in 5:05.93. She won the sectional in 5:23.54. Last year she finished 10th at state in 5:05.45. She’s seeded 10th in the 3,200 after finishing second in the regional in 11:06.39. She was also second in the sectional, in 11:57.16.
Northwestern teammate Ayla Jackson is seeded 27th in high jump after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches to take second at the regional. The Tiger freshman was also second at the sectional, clearing 5-3 at Kokomo.
Griffin is seeded 14th in the 400 after circling the track in :58.05 to take second in the regional. She won the sectional in :59.06.
Brooks scored a huge increase from the sectional to the regional to take a spot at state in long jump. She is seeded 22nd after a leap of 17-5 to take second at the regional. She’d taken third in the sectional at 15-11.5.
Kokomo is represented by the 4x100 relay squad, composed of Reanna Jones, Mia Castillo, Janae Young, Tia Williams and Keihera Lang with Marta Manso as a backup. The quartet of Jones, Castillo, Young and Williams finished third at the regional in :50.48 to give KHS the 27th seed at state, and that same foursome was first in the sectional in :50.92.
