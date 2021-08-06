The Traverse City Pit Spitters topped the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-3 in 10 innings Thursday night in front of 1,067 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Kokomo still leads the Great Lakes East Division with an 18-9 record, two games ahead of second-placed Traverse City (16-11).
The Jackrabbits and Pit Spitters were tied 1-1 through six innings. Traverse City scored single runs in the seventh and ninth while Kokomo countered with runs in the eighth and ninth. In the 10th, Traverse City put together a single, walk and a sacrifice fly to push a run across while the Jackrabbits were not able to move their extra-innings runner off second base.
Leadoff hitter Gavin Grant led Kokomo with a 2-for-3 night. He also drew two walks and scored two runs. Tora Otsuka and Dylan Dennis each went 2 for 5 with Dennis driving in runs on each of his singles.
Kokomo starting pitcher Buzz Shirley had a good outing but did not factor in the decision. He threw seven innings with four hits, three walks, two earned runs and two strikeouts. Reliever Tommy Peltier (1-1) threw two innings and took the loss with two unearned runs.
The Jackrabbits and Pit Spitters return to KMS today for a 6:30 p.m. start. From there, Kokomo hosts the Lakeshore Chinooks on Saturday and Sunday and the Kenosha Kingfish on Monday and Tuesday.
