MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Former Tri-Central basketball standout Jimmy Martin has been selected to the 2019 class of Middle Tennessee State University's Blue Raider Sports Hall of Fame.
The Tri-Central scorer played at Middle Tennessee from 1972-75, following a year on the freshman squad. Martin was a shooting guard with the Trojans, but was converted to play point guard in college. The 6-foot-5 Martin went on to finish as the program's career leader in assists at 231.
MTSU got stronger each of his years on the squad. The team won 12 games his sophomore season and went 18-8 the following season.
As a senior, Martin averaged career highs of 11.9 points and 4.5 assists as he guided Middle Tennessee to a 23-5 record and 12-2 record in the Ohio Valley Conference en route to the program's first conference title. The Blue Raiders advanced to the NCAA tourney and fell to Oregon State in their first ever national tourney appearance.
For MTSU's full story on Martin, visit the Blue Raiders' athletic page. His story can be found at:
https://goblueraiders.com/news/2019/8/8/mens-basketball-2019-blue-raider-sports-hall-of-fame-jimmy-martin.aspx
