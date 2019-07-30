14U Cubs baseball plans Sunday tryouts By Tribune sports staff 5 hrs ago The Howard County Cubs 2020 14-and-under travel baseball team will have tryouts from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at CFD Investments, 2704 S. Goyer Rd. There’s a baseball field behind the building. Questions should be directed to Mark Cothern at 765-271-4049. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Tryout Baseball Team Howard County Baseball Baseball Field Travel Building Mark Cothern PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal vape shop raises age requirement to buy nicotine productsINDOT purchasing houses along U.S. 31 in Tipton Co. to limit road accessJury trial set in Okie Pinokie deathTipton mother reflects on son's drowningTipton teenager injured in ORV crashCity's only indoor skating facility closesDEA database shows Howard Co. was flooded with pillsGrissom prepares for traffic, parking for 90,000 during air showEvidence from man who killed himself in standoff shared with Delphi investigatorsMain Street Cafe put up for sale Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
