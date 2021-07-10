Team USA beat Canada 92-86 Saturday in the semifinal round of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup at Latvia.
The Americans will go for their eighth U19 crown in Sunday’s final against France. Canada and Serbia will meet in the third-place game.
The U.S.-Canada matchup featured three Purdue players — Caleb Furst and Jaden Ivey for the Americans and Zach Edey for the Canadians. Furst had four points and three rebounds, Ivey had two points, two rebounds and two assists and the 7-foot-3 Edey had a big game of 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots. It was Edey's fifth double-double in six Cup games.
The U.S. held a slim 71-68 lead with under 8:00 left when the Americans ripped off a 17-0 run over nearly 4:00 to put it away.
Michael Miles (TCU) sparked the big run and finished with 15 points and five assists. Also for the U.S., Kenneth Lofton (Louisiana Tech) scored 16 points and Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) collected 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.
"I thought on offense we moved the ball more," USA coach Jamie Dixon said in a story on the FIBA website. "Our defensive pressure, our ball screen defense kept the ball out of the lane. I think we made some adjustments. I say adjustments, but I think we just got better at understanding what we’re trying to do. And we seemed to get the rebounding going in our direction.
"[The Canadians] kept battling, give them credit. We lost some energy and they hit a couple of 3s, but I was really impressed with the run that we had. We’ve had some pretty good runs in this tournament."
France beat Serbia 75-69 in the second semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.