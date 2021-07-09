The United States and Canada will meet Saturday in the semifinal round of the U19 Basketball World Cup at Latvia.
The game will feature three Purdue players — Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst for the U.S. and Zach Edey for the Canadians. The game is set for 11 a.m. with ESPN-Plus carrying it.
In Friday's quarterfinal round, the U.S. cruised past Senegal 88-58 and Canada topped Spain 81-77. France and Serbia won the other semifinal games.
In the Americans' win, Ivey scored a team-high 12 points and dished four assists and Furst had four points and two rebounds. Every USA player scored.
"We all shared the ball, we only had one goal and that was to win," Ivey said. "We just came out here and competed and that’s what we have to do every game. Just compete and have fun. We are all blessed to be here. We just want to have fun and play together. Not everybody get this opportunity to play USA Basketball."
In the Canadians' win, Edey delivered a monster performance of 24 points, 15 rebounds (eight offensive) and four blocked shots. The 7-foot-3 center was 7 of 10 from the field and 10 of 15 from the foul line.
"We just stayed at it, we stayed aggressive," said Canadian forward Caleb Houstan, who scored 25 points. "Going to [Edey] early in the second half really spaced it out for the guards and wings. He was killing all game. That kind of opened it up and our offense was flowing more.”
