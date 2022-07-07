Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.