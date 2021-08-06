U.S. players Annie Drews (11) and Haleigh Washington (22) block a shot by Serbia's Tijana Boskovic, left, during the women's volleyball semifinal match at the Summer Olympics on Friday in Tokyo. The U.S. posted a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory with former Purdue star Drews leading the team with 17 points on 12 kills, two blocks and a match-high three aces.