Valparaiso basketball player Javon Freeman-Liberty on Tuesday pulled his name from the NBA Draft. He decided instead to enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard led the Crusaders with 19 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He made the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team.
“This comes as a surprise,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich told the Times of Northwest Indiana. “Javon was really good in his two years here. We wish him nothing but the best and hope that he finds what he is looking for.”
Valparaiso was coming off a solid season that included an unlikely run to the MVC tourney's championship game. Bradley beat Valpo 80-66 for the title.
