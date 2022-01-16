Ashlyn Vehikite

NAME: Ashlyn Vehikite 

• SPORT: Girls swimming

• SCHOOL: Tipton

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Vehikite helped power the Blue Devils to a runner-up finish in the Hoosier Conference meet. Individually, she sprinted to victory in the 50-yard freestyle (:25.08) and took second place in the 100 free (:55.65). In addition, she swam the anchor legs on two winning relay teams, the 200 medley (1:56.04) and 200 free (1:44.11).

