• NAME: Ashlyn Vehikite
• SPORT: Girls swimming
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Vehikite helped power the Blue Devils to a runner-up finish in the Hoosier Conference meet. Individually, she sprinted to victory in the 50-yard freestyle (:25.08) and took second place in the 100 free (:55.65). In addition, she swam the anchor legs on two winning relay teams, the 200 medley (1:56.04) and 200 free (1:44.11).
