Sean Verlee pulled an end-around to sneak in with the 2023 Howard County Golf Championship title. There are two clichés that align with Verlee’s win. “If at first you don’t succeed, try try again” and “keep knocking at the door and you never know when it might open for you.”
Verlee first competed in the county tournament in 2005. That year he finished in a tie for first place but lost in a playoff against Dan May. Ever since, he has been trying to get his hands on the clock awarded to the champion. Since that playoff loss, Verlee has finished in ties for second place on three occasions and has five other top-10 finishes.
The 2023 title did not come easy for Verlee. He started the round tied with past champion Nick Irish. They stood one stroke behind leaders Devin Galloway and defending champion Josh Kinney, each of whom shot 73s at the American Legion. The first round was a battle for all the players as an equipment problem led to some very firm greens forcing players to hit their approaches short of the green to avoid going over them. The net effect of that was a reduction in the number of birdies made and a compression of scores at the top.
The pairings for the final round at Wildcat Creek had Verlee playing in the next-to-last group and not with the two leaders. This may have worked to his advantage. Sometimes the leaders battle each other and worry about what is going on ahead of them. The round was progressing smoothly for Kinney, who was two-under par through the front nine. Then the pace of play slowed down dramatically with two groups on each tee for several holes on the back nine. Standing on the 15th tee, Kinney knew that Verlee was sitting at three-over par for the day and five strokes behind.
Verlee made a couple of good up-and-downs to make pars on the final four holes for a fine round of 74. Kinney, on the other hand, hit a few bad shots that would cost him the title.
On the 206-yard 15th hole, Kinney missed the green short left and made bogey. But the real trouble occurred on the next hole. Kinney hit a good tee shot on 16 and was sitting in prime position in the middle of the fairway only to pull hook his approach into the left penalty area. After taking stroke-and-distance penalty, he missed the green and then two-putted for a triple bogey seven.
He made another bogey on the par three 17th. He pounded a drive on the 584-yard 18th hole all the way down to near the cart path crossing. His next shot again was hooked and came up a little short bouncing back into the penalty area. Unfortunately Kinney’s final bogey put him one shot behind Verlee’s 148 total for a heartbreaking loss.
Past champion Josh Maggard finished with a fine 73 to finish in third with 151, one stroke ahead of Irish’s 152.
The Open Division champion was Jeff Zimmerman, who had rounds of 77 and 74 for a 151 total, besting Adam Waddell’s 153. The Net champion was Troy Parton with 138.
The Senior Division champion was Rick Conwell with rounds of 73 and 81 for a 154 total which was three strokes better than Mark Waldron’s 157. Waldron captured the Net crown with his 142 total.
