Brandon Dillon

Minnesota Vikings tight end Brandon Dillon runs a drill during a practice at the team’s training camp on July 26, 2019, in Eagan, Minn.

 John Autey | Pioneer Press

The Minnesota Vikings have activated tight end Brandon Dillon from the practice squad to join the team’s 53-man roster for Monday night's game at Chicago.

Dillon, a Carroll High School and Marian University product, played in Minnesota’s season opener last year but has been on the practice squad since then. The second-year player will fill the Vikings’ third tight end spot, taking the place of Irv Smith Jr., who is out with an injury.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you