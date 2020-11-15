The Minnesota Vikings have activated tight end Brandon Dillon from the practice squad to join the team’s 53-man roster for Monday night's game at Chicago.
Dillon, a Carroll High School and Marian University product, played in Minnesota’s season opener last year but has been on the practice squad since then. The second-year player will fill the Vikings’ third tight end spot, taking the place of Irv Smith Jr., who is out with an injury.
