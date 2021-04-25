Eastern Relays 05.jpg

Eastern's Caleb Vogl runs the anchor leg of the distance medley relay during the Comets' annual relays on Saturday. The Comets won the event.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Caleb Vogl

SPORT: Boys track

SCHOOL: Eastern

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Vogl helped the Comets win their annual Eastern Relays. He ran the anchor legs on the winning 4x800 and distance medley relay teams. The DMR has 1,200-400-800-1,600 legs. Individually, he took third place in the 1,600 run. Earlier in the week, he helped the Comets beat Delphi and Tri-Central in a three-team meet by winning the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and contributing to the winning 4x800 relay.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you