• NAME: Caleb Vogl
• SPORT: Boys track
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Vogl helped the Comets win their annual Eastern Relays. He ran the anchor legs on the winning 4x800 and distance medley relay teams. The DMR has 1,200-400-800-1,600 legs. Individually, he took third place in the 1,600 run. Earlier in the week, he helped the Comets beat Delphi and Tri-Central in a three-team meet by winning the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and contributing to the winning 4x800 relay.
