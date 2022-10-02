NW vs KHS volleyball 07.jpg

Kokomo's Abby Hansen goes for the block against Northwestern's Anna Bishir during a volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Northwestern defeated Kokomo in 3 sets.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The IHSAA announced pairings for the upcoming volleyball sectionals on Sunday night. Sectionals begin Oct. 11 and continue through Oct. 15 at 64 sites across the four enrollment classifications.

Host sites will announce their respective playing schedules this week and the IHSAA will populate the MaxPreps.com tournament brackets that will be linked at IHSAA.org.

The following are looks at sectionals that include KT-area teams.

Class 4A McCutcheon Sectional

Match 1: McCutcheon vs. Marion

M2: Logansport vs. Lafayette Jeff

M3: Kokomo vs. M1 winner

M4: Harrison vs. M2 winner

M5: Championship

Class 3A Benton Central Sectional

M1: Rensselaer vs. W. Lafayette

M2: Western vs. Benton Central

M3: Frankfort vs. N. Montgomery

M4: Twin Lakes vs. M1 winner

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner

M6: Championship

Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional

M1: Bellmont vs. Peru

M2: Norwell vs. Mississinewa

M3: Oak Hill vs. Northwestern

M4: Maconaquah vs. M1 winner

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner

M6: championship

Class 2A Rochester Sectional

M1: N. Miami vs. Rochester

M2: Pioneer vs. Cass

M3: Winamac vs. M1 winner

M4: Wabash vs. M2 winner

M5: Championship

Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional

M1: Delphi s. Lafayette CC

M2: Covington vs. Carroll

M3 Seeger vs. M1 winner

M4: Clinton Prairie vs. M2 winner

M5: Championship

Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional

M1: Eastern vs. Elwood

M2: Blackford vs. Tipton

M3: Taylor vs. Madison-Grant

M4: Eastbrook vs. M1 winner

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner

M6: Championship

Class A Daleville Sectional

M1: Liberty Ch. vs. Anderson Prep

M2: Daleville vs. Tri-Central

M3: Cowan vs. M1 winner

M4: Championship

