The IHSAA announced pairings for the upcoming volleyball sectionals on Sunday night. Sectionals begin Oct. 11 and continue through Oct. 15 at 64 sites across the four enrollment classifications.
Host sites will announce their respective playing schedules this week and the IHSAA will populate the MaxPreps.com tournament brackets that will be linked at IHSAA.org.
The following are looks at sectionals that include KT-area teams.
Class 4A McCutcheon Sectional
Match 1: McCutcheon vs. Marion
M2: Logansport vs. Lafayette Jeff
M3: Kokomo vs. M1 winner
M4: Harrison vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
Class 3A Benton Central Sectional
M1: Rensselaer vs. W. Lafayette
M2: Western vs. Benton Central
M3: Frankfort vs. N. Montgomery
M4: Twin Lakes vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
M6: Championship
Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional
M1: Bellmont vs. Peru
M2: Norwell vs. Mississinewa
M3: Oak Hill vs. Northwestern
M4: Maconaquah vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
M6: championship
Class 2A Rochester Sectional
M1: N. Miami vs. Rochester
M2: Pioneer vs. Cass
M3: Winamac vs. M1 winner
M4: Wabash vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional
M1: Delphi s. Lafayette CC
M2: Covington vs. Carroll
M3 Seeger vs. M1 winner
M4: Clinton Prairie vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional
M1: Eastern vs. Elwood
M2: Blackford vs. Tipton
M3: Taylor vs. Madison-Grant
M4: Eastbrook vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
M6: Championship
Class A Daleville Sectional
M1: Liberty Ch. vs. Anderson Prep
M2: Daleville vs. Tri-Central
M3: Cowan vs. M1 winner
M4: Championship
