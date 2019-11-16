PITTSBURGH — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team defeated IU East 3-1 Friday in the opening round of the River States Conference tournament at Point Park University.
The set scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19.
Mallorie Havens floored 14 kills to lead IUK’s balanced attack. McKenna Lundy followed with 10 kills, Lizzie Sokeland had eight, Kendal Williams had seven and Erinn Adam and Kiersten Cooper chipped in six apiece. Williams fueled the offense with 37 assists.
Defensively, Macee Rudy had 24 digs, Williams had 12 and Kristi Elson had 11. Williams stuffed two solo blocks and Sokeland had one solo. Williams, Sokeland and Adam combined for nine block assists.
The Cougars (24-11) will face Asbury (13-15) at 10 a.m. today in the semifinal round. Asbury upset East Division champion Point Park 3-1 in Friday’s opener. Brescia (27-6) and West Virginia Tech (22-11) are in the other semifinal.
The championship is set for 6 p.m. today.
• The RSC announced its awards Friday. Rudy received Defensive Player of the Year and Adam, Rudy and Sokeland all made first-team all-conference. Rudy also made the first team last year.
