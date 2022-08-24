Kokomo’s Tia Williams, left, and Kinley Martin celebrate with teammates after the VolleyKats won the opening set against Eastern Tuesday night at KHS. The Kats dropped the next two sets, but surged to the finish to win the match in five sets.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
VOLLEY: Kokomo rallies past Eastern in 5 sets
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Down 22-10 in the third set and about to fall into a 2-1 disadvantage in sets, Kokomo’s volleyball team found some life. The VolleyKats didn’t win that set, they did fall down 2-1 to visiting Eastern, but they made inroads back into the match that bore fruit from then on.
Kokomo rallied to take the fourth and fifth sets and claim a match that went the distance Tuesday night. The Kats topped Eastern 25-22, 10-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-7, slamming the door in the fifth set on a kill by Regan McClain to finish the match.
Kokomo's Tia Williams, left, and Kinley Martin celebrate with teammates after the VolleyKats won the opening set against Eastern Tuesday night at KHS. The Kats dropped the next two sets, but surged to the finish to win the match in five sets.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jenna Odle sets the ball. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis sets the ball. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jenna Odle goes for the kill. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Shelby Rice goes for the kill. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jaeleigh Secrease goes for a block. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Audra Flanary goes for the kill. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Taylor Reed makes a dig. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Regan McClain goes for the kill. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keihera Lang goes for the kill. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Regan McClain goes up to block Eastern's Shelby Rice. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keihera Lang goes for the kill. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jaeleigh Secrease digs the ball. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keihera Lang goes for the kill. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Katie Hendricks makes a dig. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Mia Federspill goes for the dig. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Kenzie DeGraaf digs the ball. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jenna Odle goes for the kill. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Shelby Rice sets the ball. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Shelby Rice sets the ball. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jenna Odle, center, and Shelby Rice cheer after Emillia Andrews gets a point for the Comets. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis sets the ball. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Jenna Odle goes for the block. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kinley Martin makes a dig. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Taylor Reed makes a dig. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Alyseea Thompson makes a dig. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Mia Federspill makes a dig. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Abby Hansen makes a dig. Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Eastern 3-2 in volleyball on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We had confidence,” first-year Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “We struggle to have confidence, we lack confidence a lot, and I think coming back in the third set gave them a lot of confidence. We were down 22-10 but came back and were down 22-17, and that gave them a lot of momentum going into the fourth and fifth sets to rally believe they could win.”
The VolleyKats took over in the fifth set, getting out to a 4-1 lead after back-to-back aces from McClain and the Kats never let Eastern pull even the rest of the set.
“I really liked their fight,” Peckinpaugh said. “Their fight was one of the main things that kept the team going. The girls on the bench had great energy no matter if they were playing or not and I just think that that really put us over the top and helped put us on a two-game win streak.”
Kokomo beat Richmond to close tourney action on Saturday and are now 2-5 on the season. Eastern fell to 1-3.
Abby Hansen led the Kats’ attack with eight kills, Keihera Lang and McClain had six each and Torre Willis dished 18 assists. On defense, libero Taylor Reed had 17 digs and Kinley Martin 10. Martin and McClain each had four aces. Kokomo’s quality service was one aspect it could bank on all match. Besides McClain’s aces in the fifth, Alyseea Thompson and Reed also delivered aces in the final set.
“You can win games serving and [Tuesday] night shows it,” Peckinpaugh said.
Eastern was ahead 13-7 in the first set but let the lead slip and dropped the opener. The Comets asserted control in the second and third sets to go up 2-1 in the match but couldn’t maintain their level of play.
“They were afraid to lose, they came out really tentative,” Comet coach Liza Flanary said. “The fourth game I was trying to get them to relax and maybe we relaxed a bit too much, but these girls, if they get too tense they don’t play well, so I try to keep them relaxed. We just doubted ourselves a little bit in the fourth and fifth sets and started to play timid, and that’s what killed us.”
Middle hitter Jenna Odle led Eastern’s offense with 15 kills. Shelby Rice dished 11 assists. Hannah Morrisett had 15 service receptions and Rice 13. Rice added 20 digs.
“I felt like we served really well,” Flanary said. “When we gave them spots to hit, they were hitting those spots and that’s why Kokomo struggled with passing. We also struggled with passing however, and that’s one thing I talked about [with the team]. We felt like we had lead in our feet. We’ve just got to move our feet and get to the ball a little quicker.”
