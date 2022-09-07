Northwestern’s McKenna Layden, left, and Emily Goltz go up for a block on Kokomo’s Helen Qiu during a volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Northwestern. Layden led the Tigers’ charge in their 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 victory.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Kendal Ziems looks to floor a kill against Kokomo during a match on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Tigers stuff Kats
VOLLEY: NW controls play at net in 3-0 sweep of Kokomo
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden, left, and Emily Goltz go up for a block on Kokomo’s Helen Qiu during a volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Northwestern. Layden led the Tigers’ charge in their 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 victory.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Kendal Ziems looks to floor a kill against Kokomo during a match on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern ended its match with Kokomo the same way it began — with a block.
The Tiger volleyball squad scored the first point of the night on a block from Aliviah Sullivan, and wrapped it up with a McKenna Layden stuff to finish a 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 victory over Kokomo on Tuesday night in the Tiger gym.
The Tigers’ strength at the net was critical in establishing leads against Kokomo and taking control of each set.
1 of 61
NW's Emily Goltz goes up for a block on Kokomo's Abby Hansen's kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern celebrates after they win the first set. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Abby Hansen goes for the block against NW's Anna Bishir. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Regan McClain goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden, left, and Emily Goltz go up for a block on Kokomo’s Helen Qiu during a volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Northwestern. Layden led the Tigers’ charge in their 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 victory.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Aliviah Sullivan goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keihera Lang goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden and Kendal Ziems go up for a block. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Mia Federspill puts the ball over the net. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis returns a serve. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis tips the ball over the net. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Tori Closson returns a serve. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kinley Martin goes for the dig. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lexi Closson saves the ball with a dig. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Helen Qiu goes for the dig. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Kendal Ziems looks to floor a kill against Kokomo during a match on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Goltz goes up for a block against Kokomo's Keihera Lang. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Goltz goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden and Anna Bishir go for the dig. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Regan McClain tips the ball over. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
More like this...
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball
1 of 61
NW's Emily Goltz goes up for a block on Kokomo's Abby Hansen's kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern celebrates after they win the first set. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Abby Hansen goes for the block against NW's Anna Bishir. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Regan McClain goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s McKenna Layden, left, and Emily Goltz go up for a block on Kokomo’s Helen Qiu during a volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Northwestern. Layden led the Tigers’ charge in their 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 victory.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Aliviah Sullivan goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Keihera Lang goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden and Kendal Ziems go up for a block. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Mia Federspill puts the ball over the net. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis returns a serve. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis tips the ball over the net. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Tori Closson returns a serve. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kinley Martin goes for the dig. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lexi Closson saves the ball with a dig. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Helen Qiu goes for the dig. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Kendal Ziems looks to floor a kill against Kokomo during a match on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Torre Willis sets the ball. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Goltz goes up for a block against Kokomo's Keihera Lang. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Goltz goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's McKenna Layden and Anna Bishir go for the dig. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Regan McClain tips the ball over. Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern volleyball defeats Kokomo in 3 sets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I thought our blocking was really big,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Our anticipation on their sets made a big difference for our defense. We had some really good blocks. Aliviah and McKenna I thought really controlled the net.”
McKenna Layden finished with seven blocks and 13 kills. Sullivan had five blocks and five kills.
“We didn’t cover where we needed to cover, we didn’t hit when we had really great sets to hit,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “We basically put it into the block every single time. We were telling them [Kokomo’s hitters] to go deep corners, telling them to try and make sure they could really control the ball at all times and we just didn’t do that.”
The Tigers were particularly conscious of wanting to limit Kokomo hitter Abby Hansen.
“Hansen is such a great hitter,” Kathie Layden said. “If we could get her to maybe start trying to hit around our block, that definitely affects their offense. Our block timing I thought was really good.”
That worked out as planned as Kokomo got behind quickly in the first two sets, rallied to climb back in, but was always reacting to Northwestern and usually chasing on the scoreboard.
“I think that we just need to get better timing on our block and we need to make sure that we’re aggressive at the net,” Peckinpaugh said. “We just have to have confidence. We had no confidence [Tuesday] and it was really frustrating.”
The Wildkats fell to 4-7 on the season while the Tigers improved to 8-3.
“I felt like [Tuesday] night, everybody has a role, everybody, honestly, for us to win, has to produce in their position and I thought we saw a lot of great plays throughout the match from different people,” Kathie Layden said. “Bailey Henry had some great right-side hits. I thought our serving was really good, served aggressive. I’m really proud of the way our team played and communicated.”
Lexi Closson had 18 assists for Northwestern and Tori Closson led the backrow with 13 digs. Anna Bishir had 15 service points and McKenna Layden five. Bishir had long strings of serves in the first and third sets to help establish control in those sets.
Northwestern, which won its sectional last season and has won four sectionals in five seasons, is tinkering to try and find more offensive options besides McKenna Layden.
“We’ve made some adjustments in our lineup as we’ve gone,” Kathie Layden said. “We’ve done really well up to this point, but I also feel like we are tweaking and making some changes here and there because we feel like for us to be able to compete in conference and sectional, we’ve got to continue to get better. And I see us doing that as the season has gone on.”
She said the biggest area of need is “just confidence in the younger kids. We’re trying to get everybody a little more involved in our offense. For us to be successful … we have to have other people who are confidently wanting the ball and attacking the ball. There’s a fine line for us also because we can’t play reckless. We have some young kids who are trying to find where that line is and I think they’re doing great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.