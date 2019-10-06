Kokomo volleyball

The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 48th annual Volleyball State Tournament. Sectionals begin Oct. 15.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

Class 4A at McCutcheon

Match 1: Logansport vs. Lafayette Jeff

M2: Harrison vs. Marion

M3: Kokomo vs. M1 winner

M4: McCutcheon vs. M2 winner

M5: Championship

Class 3A at Western

M1: Northwestern vs. Maconaquah

M2: Eastern vs. Western

M3: Mississinewa vs. Oak Hill

M4: Peru vs. M1 winner

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner

M6: Championship

Class 2A at Clinton Prairie

M1: Carroll vs. Clinton Prairie

M2: Rossville vs. Seeger

M3: Cass vs. Fountain Central

M4: Delphi vs. M1 winner

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner

M6: Championship

Class 2A at Madison-Grant

M1: Tipton vs. Blackford

M2: Taylor vs. Eastbrook

M3: Madison-Grant vs. M1 winner

M4: Championship

Class A at Cowan

M1: Daleville vs. Anderson Prep

M2: Wes-Del vs. Liberty Christian

M3: Southern Wells vs. Cowan

M4: Tri-Central vs. M1 winner

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner

M6: Championship

