The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 48th annual Volleyball State Tournament. Sectionals begin Oct. 15.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
Class 4A at McCutcheon
Match 1: Logansport vs. Lafayette Jeff
M2: Harrison vs. Marion
M3: Kokomo vs. M1 winner
M4: McCutcheon vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
Class 3A at Western
M1: Northwestern vs. Maconaquah
M2: Eastern vs. Western
M3: Mississinewa vs. Oak Hill
M4: Peru vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
M6: Championship
Class 2A at Clinton Prairie
M1: Carroll vs. Clinton Prairie
M2: Rossville vs. Seeger
M3: Cass vs. Fountain Central
M4: Delphi vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
M6: Championship
Class 2A at Madison-Grant
M1: Tipton vs. Blackford
M2: Taylor vs. Eastbrook
M3: Madison-Grant vs. M1 winner
M4: Championship
Class A at Cowan
M1: Daleville vs. Anderson Prep
M2: Wes-Del vs. Liberty Christian
M3: Southern Wells vs. Cowan
M4: Tri-Central vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
M6: Championship
