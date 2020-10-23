During volleyball’s regular season, Eastern and Carroll were on a collision course. Now in the postseason, they’re on parallel paths.
Eastern and Carroll finished 1-2 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference after squaring off in a winner-take-all league match on Oct. 8. The Comets won that match 3-1 to win the league. Both teams rode strong play to sectional titles last week and carry the HHC banner into the regionals this Saturday.
Both squads head east on Saturday. Eastern ventures to Norwell for Class 3A regional action and Carroll heads to the 2A regional in Elwood.
NORWELL REGIONAL
Eastern is in the regional round for the first time since 2007. The Comets (22-13) face Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (29-2) in the second semifinal, following the Bellmont (21-4) vs. Northwood (26-7) matchup at 10 a.m. The championship is Saturday night at 7.
“The girls are still pretty excited,” said Eastern coach Missy Mavrick, who was an assistant on the 2007 regional squad. “We’re trying to keep things kind of level, but definitely the girls have a lot of energy and they’re excited for Saturday.”
Dwenger’s only losses are to defending Class 4A state champion New Castle and LaPorte.
“I do think it’s going to be a little bit higher level of play than what we’ve seen this year,” Mavrick said. “So far from what we’ve seen on film, they seem disciplined, they’ve got a lot of size. We’re trying to work on swinging around the block and kind of cleaning a few things up, playing more consistent. They’ve got a good team.”
The most comparable team Eastern faced this season is Culver Academies, which also won a Class 3A sectional.
“One thing that Dwenger is going to do that Culver [Academies] didn’t do is they run a pretty quick offense, so we’re going to have to adjust to that,” Mavrick said.
The Comets will have to adjust to the pressure Dwenger puts on them, then find their own offense and keep the Saints from transitioning quickly into attack.
“I think we need to focus on our serve reception,” Mavrick said. “We definitely need to work on seeing the floor, communicating. We’ve got a big task in front of us but I think if we stay focused this week and work on things we need to work on we can stay with them, hopefully.
“My goal is to not let the girls be intimidated going into this and for us to work on our strengths. I feel like we have a strong serving team so we’re going to try our best to throw them out of system as much as possible, and make sure we do what we can to attack and try to sway the momentum.”
Eastern’s offense is led by hitter Loralei Evans, the team’s only senior, and setter Emma Sandlin. Evans has a whopping 571 kills on the season. Kate Harrison has 213 kills, Jaeleigh Secrease has 125, and Neely McKnight 103. Sandlin has 989 assists on the season and leads the team with 67 aces. Evans has 53. Harrison leads the defense with 299 digs, Evans and Sandlin each have 282, Trista Rice has 267, Makenna Titus 263, and Jenna Odle 233.
Dwenger and Eastern have not met this season. Both scored straight-set wins over Maconaquah and Peru. Mavrick said the Comets played in a tournament at Indianapolis Brebeuf Jesuit last year and the level of play at the regional will be similar.
“I’m trying to reiterate that going into the sectional, we were probably the underdog and nobody expected us to come out with the win,” Mavrick said, “so trying to explain to the girls that it’s a mental game and they’re capable of coming out on top as long as they stay confident and play to their level.”
ELWOOD REGIONAL
Carroll (23-5) kicks off the regional with the 10 a.m. semifinal against Madison-Grant (23-11). The second semifinal pits Wapahani (25-5) vs. South Adams (23-7). The championship is at 7 p.m. Saturday.
When the Cougars won the Rossville Sectional it was their first sectional title since 2017. Carroll’s current class of five seniors were freshmen that year and coach Denny Crum said “they just went along for the ride.”
But now upperclassmen are the catalysts for the current success. Crum said those seniors have improved by “leaps and bounds” over their careers.
“We’re a pretty effective serving team. When Makayla McMains is focused, she’s a pretty incredible player,” Crum said. “We have two undersized but pretty doggone effective left-side hitters and setters, that would be Paige Jones and Adelle May. And then Morgan Viney gives us a bit of a steady presence when it comes to passing the ball.”
McMains leads the Carroll attack with 394 kills, followed by Jones at 225 and May at 194. May has 368 assists and Jones 334. Viney is tops on the back row with 355 digs. McMains has 227 digs and Jones 188. McMains, Jones and Viney are among the senior group.
Carroll and Madison-Grant haven’t squared off but have five common opponents. Carroll went 4-2 against those teams and M-G went 7-1, facing some of those squads twice.
Crum’s biggest concern is “unforced errors. We’re not a great passing team in serve receive, so we need to limit the number of unforced errors that we provide Madison-Grant — free points. We’re fairly efficient with our offense, particularly over the last third of the season it’s gotten a lot better.
“Our block has improved tremendously. That goes back to Makayla and Maryn Worl. As a program, we’ve always been a pretty good serving program. Our ace-to-error ratio is favorable, it’s over 2 to 1. The big thing is, when we give up an ace or two, how do we refocus?”
