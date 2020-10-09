Eastern’s Loralei Evans, center, celebrates with her teammates after a point during the Comets’ match against Carroll on Thursday night at Greentown. The Comets beat the Cougars 3-1 in a battle for the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Comets 3-peat
VOLLEYBALL: Eastern beats Carroll to claim HHC title
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — A showdown for the Hoosier Heartland Conference volleyball title lived up to its billing for three tight sets Thursday night at Eastern, then the host school took control. Up two sets to one heading into the fourth set, the Comets took control instantly, going up 5-0, 8-1, and 13-2 to put Carroll down for the count.
When Jenna Odle served an ace on match point, Eastern took the HHC hardware for the third year in a row with a 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 victory over Carroll. Both squads entered with 7-0 marks in HHC action.
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Eastern’s Emma Sandlin cheers after Eastern win the game in four sets. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Eastern’s Makenna Titus digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Carroll’s Adelle May digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Carroll’s Paige Jones tips the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Carroll’s Morgan Viney digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Eastern’s Kate Harrison digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Eastern’s Emma Sandlin sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Eastern’s Kate Harrison goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Eastern’s Trista Rice goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Carroll’s Madison Wagner and Makayla McMains put up a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Carroll’s Adelle May goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Carroll’s Makayla McMains tips the ball over to Eastern’s Loralei Evans who goes up for a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Carroll’s Adelle May tips the ball toward Eastern’s Jayleigh Secrease. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Eastern’s Loralei Evans puts the block up on Carroll’s Makayla McMains. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Loralei Evans, center, celebrates with her teammates after a point during the Comets’ match against Carroll on Thursday night at Greentown. The Comets beat the Cougars 3-1 in a battle for the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Eastern’s Loralei Evans goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-8-20 Eastern vs Carroll volleyball Eastern’s Neely McKnight goes up to the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I’m just really excited for the girls,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “They all came together [Thursday]. They played well, and they played together, and I think that showed. We got down in that third set and we’ve struggled with that at times, struggled with picking each other up, and they did a great job of that [Thursday].”
Eastern (17-11 overall) turned the match its way when it rallied to take the third set. Carroll (17-4) led by two points or more nearly the entire third set and looked in great position to take the set when up 16-9 in the middle of the set, and up 23-19 late.
But the Comets roared back when Kate Harrison put down a kill off the Carroll block, then stepped back to serve five straight points. Trista Rice had three kills in that span, Jaeleigh Secrease hammered a Carroll overpass, and Eastern’s lone senior Loralei Evans put down a kill from the back row to end the set.
With that, Eastern had momentum. Emma Sandlin served the first five points of the fourth set and the Comets never let the Cougars get close in the deciding fourth.
“Our passing broke down,” Carroll coach Denny Crum said. “It started to break down in [set] 3, we let them back into 3 when we had the big lead because we couldn’t pass very effectively. I have a team of incredibly nice kids. They don’t fight back very well. In the big picture of life maybe that’s OK, but on a volleyball court, basketball court, we don’t have anybody with that ‘it,’ that ‘no, I’m fighting’ [mentality]. Of all the kids that really showed it, Jenna Seward, she played great. She was fabulous.
“Eastern played really well. They played with ‘it.’ ‘I’m not letting this ball hit the floor.’ You’ve got to tip your cap to Eastern — three [HHC titles] in a row, beat us for two of them.”
Evans is a constant for Eastern up front. She’s the Comets’ primary weapon and responded with 24 kills and six blocks, as well as 10 digs. But when she rotated to the back row, the Comets didn’t always have offensive answers. However late in the third set and in the fourth, they found them.
Rice and Harrison floored a dozen kills each, and Neely McKnight had five. Emma Sandlin dished 47 assists.
“Loralei, she’s done a great job all year. She sees the floor well,” Mavrick said. “Emma did an excellent job spreading the ball out, mixing it up because they were really zoning in on Loralei. I can’t say enough of how proud I am of Trista, Kate and Neely, they all three stepped up and put it together.”
Mavrick said finding offense when Evans is in the back row is “something that honestly we’ve struggled with all year. That’s why I go back to [Rice, Harrison and McKnight], and Jaeleigh Secrease, those four girls, they really stepped up [Thursday] when we needed them to.”
On defense, Eastern libero Makenna Titus had 13 service receptions and 17 digs, Harrison had 15 receptions, Harrison, Sandlin, Odle and McKnight each had 13 digs, Odle had eight receptions, and Rice 10 digs.
“We cleaned up the passing,” Mavrick said. “Makenna Titus, she’s coming off knee surgery. We thought she was done for the season and she’s just done an excellent job since she’s been back, playing clean.”
Morgan Viney led Carroll’s defense with 18 digs. Makayla McMains had 13 digs and 13 kills. And Seward had 10 kills.
