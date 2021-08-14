Eastern’s volleyball team enjoyed a memorable 2020 season that included winning Hoosier Heartland Conference and Class 3A Sectional 24 championships. The Comets (22-14 overall) went 8-0 in the HHC to claim a three-peat. Their sectional title was the second in program history and the first in Class 3A.
With a strong core of returning players, the Comets will look to continue their winning ways.
“The girls are excited for this season. They understand we have some work to do to continue the success we had last season,” coach Missy Mavrick said.
The Comets have to replace go-to hitter Loralei Evans, who floored a robust 617 kills last season. She finished her Comet career with 1,299 kills.
“Loralei is leaving a huge spot to fill not only as a player but as a leader,” Mavrick said. “She has been a huge help this summer working with our middles. Even though she graduated she is still doing all she can for this team.”
The Comets otherwise return the bulk of their lineup. Senior setter Emma Sandlin anchors the squad. She dished 1,064 assists last season, pushing her career total to 2,326.
“Emma brings consistency,” Mavrick said. “She has been a part of our conference success over the last three seasons and the sectional last season. She knows how to win and what it takes to win.”
Sophomore Jenna Odle is replacing Evans as the middle hitter.
“Jenna has put a lot of work in this summer. She will also be our backup setter,” Mavrick said.
Seniors Kate Harrison and Trista Rice are outside hitters and junior Neely McNight is the right-side hitter and also an outside hitter. Sophomore Jaeleigh Secrease is another middle hitter. Last season, Harrison was No. 2 on the team in kills with 227, Secrease was No. 3 in kills (127) and No. 2 in blocks (79) and McNight was No. 4 in kills (107).
Junior Makenna Titus returns to the libero position and sophomore Shelby Rice is a back-row player.
“I am really looking to [the hitters] to step up. They all have experienced success and are definitely capable of making this another successful season,” Maverick said. “We also need strong passing from Makenna and Shelby. We know Emma can lead a success offense if we can get her the ball.”
Also in the mix for playing time are junior back-row player Mallory Sabo and freshman middle Audra Flanary.
One change for the Comets is a return to Class 2A after a two-year stint in Class 3A. The Comets are in Sectional 39 with host Madison-Grant, Blackford, Eastbrook, Taylor and Tipton. M-G beat Tipton 3-2 in last year’s Sectional 39 final.
“I hope to finish with an above .500 season, conference championship and a run in the sectional,” Mavrick said. “I am excited to have all the girls back. We have some work to do, but I know these girls are up to the challenge.”
Eastern hosts Mississinewa on Monday to open the season.
WESTERN
The Panthers are rebuilding after graduating seven players from a team that finished 17-15. Eastern beat Western 3-2 in the Sectional 24 championship.
“It is a lot of learning for sure,” coach Jessica Oliver said of the rebuilding. “Players are learning new positions and learning to play together.”
Oliver is building around a small group of returning players in senior Kylie York, juniors Linsay Guge, Kenzie Broman and Kieli Fogg and sophomore Lacy Rathbun.
Guge is the libero. She was No. 3 on the team in digs (213) last season. Fogg will handle some of the setting duties. Broman is the middle hitter and Rathbun is an outside hitter.
Oliver is mixing in juniors Mackenzie Collins, Lily Long and Kahlani Locklear and sophomores Kayleigh Turner, McKenna Smith, Lainey Scott and Madden Wells.
“The strengths for this team are that they are ready to learn and are willing to play any positions asked of them,” Oliver said. “We are going to depend on the returning players to help get the others ready for the speed of play that comes at the varsity level. Improvements are that they have to get used to playing to together at playing at this level.
“This group has so much potential, I just want them to keep growing and getting better. It’s an exciting group, for sure.”
Western hosts Lafayette Jeff today to open the season. The JV match starts at 11 a.m.
NORTHWESTERN
Following a dominant run of success in 2016-19 that included a 100-30 record and three Class 3A sectional titles, the Tigers reloaded in 2020 with a new group of players. They produced a solid 16-11 record.
“We had a really young team and made huge strides as the year progressed. We return our core team from last year and have some tremendous additions. We have a definite feel of a veteran team in practice right now,” coach Kathie Layden said.
In 6-foot-2 junior McKenna Layden, the Tigers have a versatile weapon. She floored a team-high 400 kills (4.6 per set) last season. In addition, she was No. 2 on the team in both blocks (76) and serve receptions (427) and No. 3 in digs (288).
“We have a very versatile team this year which will make it more difficult for teams to key on McKenna,” Kathie Layden said. “Our depth will also allow us to move her to the outside where she will be more of an offensive threat as well. Over half our team played club volleyball all winter, spring and summer and that definitely shows in the level of play in practice. The girls have very high volleyball IQs.”
The Tigers also return 6-0 senior middle hitter Leah Carter, senior defensive specialist Morgan Walker, senior setter Jaci Elson, junior outside hitter Emily Goltz, junior right-side hitter Bailey Henry and junior libero Tori Closson.
Last season, Carter was No. 1 on the team in blocks (82) and No. 2 in kills (107), Closson was No. 1 in both digs (381) and serve receptions (472), Walker was No. 2 in digs (294) and Elson was No. 2 in assists (258).
Kathie Layden is mixing in some newcomers including 5-10 middle hitter Bela Andreassa, a foreign-exchange student from Brazil. Also vying for playing time are junior DS/OH Eliza Byrum, sophomore setter Ella Byrum and freshman OH Anna Bishir.
Elson and Ella Byrum will handle the setting.
Kathie Layden said the goals are high.
“I believe these girls will be competing for some championship this season, no doubt,” she said. “We have some great tournaments, with high level teams that will push us early. Conference and sectionals are always tough goals to accomplish, but the girls have set the bar high and are working to get better and improve every day.”
Northwestern opens against Wabash on Tuesday at Wabash.
KOKOMO
Second-year coach Becca Hachet feels ahead of the game.
“Preseason this year has been drastically different than last,” she said. “I wouldn’t say that is so much due to my second year of coaching but the changes in some of the protocols. Last year we started training in July, whereas this year we had the ability to start in June. We were able to scrimmage this summer and workout as a group.”
Hachet said the summer work goes a long way toward fostering a positive team atmosphere and improving skills.
The VolleyKats went 14-13 last season. They graduated leading hitter Malori Nichols and setter Correll Heath, but they return several solid players including senior Jada Claire Broomfield and sophomore Abby Hansen.
Last season, Broomfield was No. 1 on the team in digs (309), No. 4 in kills (76) and No. 2 in blocks (37) and Hansen was No. 1 in blocks (48) and No. 2 in kills (123).
The other returning players are senior Jalynn Warden, junior Keihera Lang and sophomores Dani Tate and Mia Federspill. The rest of the roster includes seniors Hallie Ramirez and Athynn Smith, sophomores Taylor Reed, Helen Qui and Alyseea Thompson and freshmen Regan McClain, Kinley Martin and Aubrey McGraw.
“As of now, our defensive focus will move toward blocking. We have a lot of a players who can make plays around the block. However, we are still working to create a consistent block for our defense to work around,” Hachet said.
Offensively, Kokomo is looking for a new setter to emerge.
“My hopes for the team and season is that we see a growth in both confidence and skills. We have many young players that are adjusting to the tempo of varsity play. This team is capable of frustrating an offense with its defensive plays. I would love to see that potential unlocked this year,” Hachet said.
Kokomo opens against Western on Tuesday at Western.
TAYLOR
Second-year coach Angela Hall is hoping Titans taste some success this year as they continue to rebuild.
“As far as our practices, we’re looking pretty good,” she said. “We’re able to build on to what we started last year, which was from the ground up.”
Taylor has six returning players — seniors Maxi Pyle and Regan Hillman and juniors Alexandra Collins, Miranda Saldana, Katie Hogan and Hadleigh Phelps.
Senior Star Davis, sophomores Alexandria Singleton, Jadyn Underwood and Rylee Morris and freshman Amelia Collins are moving into roles.
“We’ve got some strong hitters this year. I’m excited to see our offense finally take off,” Hall said.
The Titans have to break in a new libero and new setter.
“We will be working on improving our speed, as well as getting a young setter adapted to the varsity level,” Hall said.
“These girls work incredibly hard, and I want their record to reflect that,” she said.
Taylor hosts Frankton on Aug. 21 to open the season.
