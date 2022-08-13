Northwestern’s volleyball team continued its winning ways last season when the Tigers posted a 25-2 record and won their fourth sectional title in five years. The Tigers are a combined 141-43 over that stretch.
All that success has the Tigers fired up for the new season.
“Winning definitely is exciting and we have been fortunate to have a lot of success,” coach Kathie Layden said. “The senior class this season especially has done a lot of winning in multiple sports, not just volleyball, and I know others are excited to join in on the fun this season.”
Seniors McKenna Layden and Tori Closson — both entering their fourth varsity seasons — lead a strong returning group.
McKenna Layden fuels the Tigers’ attack. Last season, she floored 354 kills (5.1 per set) and stuffed 86 blocks (1.2 per set). The 6-foot-2 middle hitter posted a hitting percentage of .489, which ranked No. 1 in the state. The percentage is kills, minus errors (attacks which result in a point for the opponent) and that number divided by total attacks.
McKenna Layden is 34 kills shy of 1,000 for her career.
“McKenna looks stronger and more confident for sure. We will look for her to lead our offensive charge again this season and continue in the leadership role,” Kathie Layden said.
Closson is the Tigers’ libero. She topped the Tigers last season in digs (285) and serve receptions (350).
“She has been tremendous on the defensive end and is also continuing to show leadership skills,” Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern also returns senior outside hitters Emily Goltz and Bailey Henry and sophomore right-side hitter Anna Bishir. Goltz and Henry are both entering their third seasons.
The Tigers are looking at juniors Alivia Sullivan (middle) and Ella Barnett (defensive specialist) and sophomore Lexi Closson (setter) to move into the rotation. Kathie Layden also has junior Emma Haynes and sophomores Halie Koetter and Kendal Ziems in the mix for possible roles.
The Tigers will have a different look up front following the graduation of 6-0 middle Leah Carter.
“Losing Leah is something that will take some time to figure out what our strengths will be in certain rotations,” Kathie Layden said. “We don’t have the height that we have had in the past, but we are athletic and have good volleyball IQ as a team.
“The girls are working hard and practices have been very competitive as far as positions are concerned,” she added. “We are improving each day and I anticipate this team to have a successful season as well.”
Northwestern opens Tuesday at home against Wabash.
EASTERN
Like Northwestern, Eastern has enjoyed a nice run of success. The Comets have put together three straight 20-win seasons and they’ve won four straight Hoosier Heartland Conference titles.
The Comets head into the 2022 season with a new coach and a new destination. Following two years in Class 3A that included winning a 2020 sectional title, the Comets are back in Class 2A.
“We are very excited for this year. Our team is full of girls who love volleyball and work hard at it,” said new coach Liza Flanary, who replaced Missy Mavrick.
Flanary noted the Comets have to replace several players, including record-setting setter Emma Sandlin. But Flanary is excited about what the Comets return.
“Jaeleigh Secrease is returning as a middle hitter, along with Adalyn Downing and Mallory Sabo who are great leaders for the younger girls,” she said. “Jenna Odle and Shelby Rice are also two key returners. Audra Flanary is a returning sophomore that saw some varsity time last year and will hit outside for us.”
Odle led the Comets last season in kills (290) and blocks (102). Secrease and Audra Flanary were 2-3 in blocks.
Eastern opens Monday at Mississinewa. The Comets’ HHC opener is Aug. 25 at Rossville. The Comets are 24-0 in the HHC over the last three seasons.
“Our goals will be to look at each match as a learning experience and to put in 100% effort. We will see how far that takes us. I am really excited for these young players as they continue to grow and mature together.”
WESTERN
Jessica Oliver is heading into her fourth season as Western’s coach.
“Year four is a special one, for sure,” she said. “My first class of freshmen are now seniors and they have really have put a lot of time into this program and upped the standard for this season. They are great leaders for our underclassman and they have all put time into our feeder program every spring.”
With a largely inexperienced lineup last season, the Panthers endured the expected ups and downs. They finished 11-19 — but Oliver liked how the players responded.
“We had a great turnout all summer. A lot of girls in the gym trying to better their skills and pushing others to get better as well,” she said.
Western’s senior class is led by veteran libero Linsay Guge and also includes Kieli Fogg, Kenzie Broman, Lily Long, Kahlani Locklear and Mackenzie Collins.
Oliver also returns juniors Kayleigh Turner, McKenna Smith and Lacy Rathbun.
Juniors Lauren Brantley and Reese Rudy and sophomores Rhiana Bowman and Reyce Gibson also are in the mix for playing time.
“Our strengths this year will be that we have more court experience this year than last,” Oliver said. “With only losing one senior, our girls will be returning to similar rotations and that is so helpful at the beginning of the year. We have a couple positions we are still trying to find the right piece for. When we get that figured out, we will be in good shape.”
“I think these girls will be so fun to watch, they have a great energy and are all excited about this upcoming season.”
Western visits Lafayette Jeff today for its opener.
TAYLOR
With a deep group of returning players in place, the Titans have reason for optimism following a winless 2021 season.
“Our confidence has grown tremendously, and that’s precisely what we needed to happen,” coach Angela Hall said. “These girls have the skills, and I think they finally know that. With that being said, we still need to work on mental toughness. Having a losing record for such a long time really broke them down. Mistakes will happen, and learning to let them go and keep playing will be key.”
Hall returns seniors Alexandra Collins, Katie Hogan, Hadleigh Phelps and Miranda Saldana. Juniors Rylee Morris, Alex Singleton and Jadyn Underwood and sophomores Amelia Collins and Jallainah Harris also are back.
Junior Emilia Deckard and freshman Kaitlyn Gunning are new to the varsity.
“So far, it’s been great,” Hall said. “We’ve been working really hard, and I’m excited to see how we do.”
For the Titans, winning a match, and then winning more after that is the goal.
“I know with 100% certainty that we are more than capable,” Hall said. “As I mentioned previously, their confidence has grown, and I’m hoping they can carry that onto the court. These girls are driven, tenacious, and fired up. I want that to continue through the entirety of the season.”
Taylor opens Tuesday with an HHC match vs. Tri-Central at Taylor.
KOKOMO
New Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh is ready for the challenge of reviving the Wildkats’ program following a 6-16 record last season.
“The transition is going smoothly with a lot of help from my assistant coaches: Kelly Hopkins, who played for the Lady Kats and at Ball State, and Chiara Minor, who also played for the Lady Kats. We are very passionate coaches and that can transfer to any sport to help the culture,” Peckinpaugh said.
Peckinpaugh is also Kokomo’s girls basketball coach. As for what drew her to also coach volleyball, she pointed to the players.
“They are awesome student-athletes and I wanted to help them love the game of volleyball and get better while doing it. This program has been in good hands the last couple years and I plan to continue the legacy that Becca [Hachet] started,” she said.
Kokomo is a young team. Keihera Lang is the lone senior. The Kats also return juniors Abby Hansen, Taylor Reed, Mia Federspill, Dani Tate, Alyseea Thompson and Helen Qui and sophomores Kinley Martin, Aubrey McGraw and Regan McClain.
Freshmen Tia Williams, Amirah Marciniak and Torre Willis are new to the team. Willis is a setter.
“Our strengths are the dedication that each one of these girls possesses and how coachable they are,” Peckinpaugh said. “We are going to build on last year with a lot of returners from last year with only one senior this year. Volleyball IQ is a big improvement that will happen as the season goes on and they gain more experience.”
Like with the basketball program, Peckinpaugh is committed to strengthening the program.
“My hopes for the team are simple — to get better, to have fun and to continually improve the culture within the volleyball program at Kokomo,” she said. “We won’t worry about wins and losses at the moment, we will focus on bettering ourselves every day and competing.”
Kokomo opens Tuesday with a home match against Western.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.