Northwestern’s volleyball team has a new look following a terrific six-season stretch that saw the Tigers compile a 148-38 won-lost record and four sectional championships.
Those teams included one or both of sisters Madison Layden (Class of 2020) and McKenna Layden (Class of 2023) and their mother, Kathie, was a constant on the sideline.
Now, the Layden sisters are at Purdue where they are reunited as basketball teammates and Kathie Layden has stepped down from coaching.
Brittany Perry is the Tigers’ new coach. She played at Logansport and in club play at Indiana State University. She was a setter and a middle hitter.
“My husband [Josh] is from Kokomo,” she said. “When we graduated college we decided to come back closer to home. Northwestern had a lot of good things that drew me in as a teacher and they also had a coaching position open. Kathie Layden brought me on as her C team/freshmen coach for three years.”
Perry likes the excitement she has seen in practice and she senses the players are hungry to continue the program’s success.
“We are very fortunate to have a lot of talent on the team this year and I’m looking forward to seeing the talent that is coming up in the years to come,” she said. “We plan on building on that talent and creating good and well-rounded players and highlighting their strengths.”
Perry will build her squad around a strong core of returning players from the Tigers’ 21-7 team last season — seniors Ella Barnett, Aliviah Sullivan and Emma Haynes and juniors Kendal Ziems, Halie Koetter, Caitlyn Pounds, Lexi Closson and Anna Bishir. Last season, Closson led the team in assists with 534 (6.5 per set).
Senior Kenzie Scott and junior Aubree Braden also are in the mix for playing time.
“The experience that we have with how much varsity time each of them has had will definitely be a strength,” Perry said. “I think our communication on and off the court will show to be another strength.”
As for what needs to improve?
“In practice they have been playing it safe with their abilities. We need to be a little bit riskier on the court and really push our limits,” she said.
Perry is hoping the Tigers can develop into a team that can challenge for wins in Class 3A Sectional 23 at Norwell. Bellmont, which finished as the state runner-up last season, headlines a tough field.
“This is a great group of girls and I know they will create a strong bond throughout the season. I’m hopeful everything will come together,” she said.
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
TAYLOR
Alanis Jones is the Titans’ new coach. A 2014 Kokomo graduate, Jones was a volleyball and All-Area basketball player for the Kats.
Jones said Taylor athletic director Bob Wonnell reached out to her about the Titans’ job.
“I have been coaching club volleyball at Carver Community Center for the past four years and decided to go ahead and take the varsity job at Taylor,” she said.
Jones is happy with how things are going.
“Things are looking much better in practice,” she said. “The girls have worked really hard adjusting to a new coach. I am extremely proud of them making changes and adjustments very quickly. We still have improvements to be made, but I know that they will come because our girls work very hard.”
Jones likes her senior group, which has Emilia Deckard, Rylee Morris, Jadyn Underwood, Makenzie Douglas and Kaelyn McElroy.
“They have been so welcoming and willing to do whatever necessary to help us have a successful season. They have adjusted to any and all changes and are being leaders to others,” she said.
Juniors Amelia Collins, Ma’Leigha Smith and Jallainah Harris and sophomores Kaitlyn Gunning and Kyanna Haynes also are in the mix for roles.
Jones said the Titans have some height and athleticism from which to build around.
“Our team works hard every practice and the majority of them are eager to be in the gym to improve their game,” she said. “We have so much potential within our team. We just have to play with confidence and stay disciplined. We have to not forget about the basic skills and be ready to fight for every point. We have a lot of upperclassmen, some have experience with varsity and some don’t, but I don’t feel like that will hold us back. I feel that our team is ready to make changes for the betterment of our program.”
Jones noted her appreciation for assistant coach/JV coach Jada Critchlow.
“My hope for this season is to change the dynamic surrounding our program,” Jones said. “I hope to have a successful year and win, like most coaches. We may experience some ups and downs. I want our seniors to have an amazing last ride with positivity and fun experiences hopefully accompanied with wins.”
WESTERN
The Panthers will look to build on their momentum after finishing 20-11 last season.
“I have to say that preseason and summer have gone well,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “We have had great numbers and participation. We played in a Monday night league during June and it was good to get the opportunity to play against other teams.”
The Panthers will look to seniors Lacy Rathbun, McKenna Smith and Kayleigh Turner to lead their attack. Rathbun is entering her fourth varsity season and Smith are and Turner are third-year players. They ranked as the team’s best hitters last season — Rathbun floored a team-high 288 kills (3.3 per set), Smith (196, 2.2) ranked No. 3 and Turner (115, 1.3) was No. 4.
Smith was second on the team in blocks with 83 and Turner was third with 57.
The Panthers also have seniors Lainey Scott, Lauren Brantley and Reese Rudy, juniors Rhiana Bowman and Reyce Gibson and sophomores Ellie Kretz and Caitlyn Sylvester. Oliver is planning for junior Addi Hoover and sophomores Rylynn Gibbs and Natalie Hoover to split between JV and varsity.
“Our team has always pushed aggressive serving and passing. These are things that have worked for us in the past,” Oliver said. “We have lots of experience all over the court so that should be helpful for the girls who are just getting in the varsity games. Our offense is probably the strongest it has been in the past five years and that says a lot because I have had some great hitters.
“Our defense lost a big piece with graduating our libero, Linsay Guge, so that is gonna take a minute to get settled in and getting the girls use to playing next to different people.”
Oliver is excited to see how the team develops over the course of the season.
“They should be so fun to watch,” she said. “I hope to make our presence known more in the Saturday tournaments we play in. This has been something we have struggled with in the past. Then by the end of the season we should be ready to go and putting all the pieces to together for tournament time.”
Oliver said the Hoosier Conference and Sectional 22 look tough as always. The sectional is at Frankfort this season. Benton Central is the defending champion. The Bison beat the Panthers, Frankfort and West Lafayette by 3-0 scores to take the title.
EASTERN
The Comets saw a string of three straight 20-win seasons come to an end last season when they finished 16-17.
“Our girls put in a lot of work in the offseason,” second-year coach Liza Flanary said. “Over 90% of our girls play year-round, and open gyms and workouts were well attended. I am blessed to coach this group of girls because they love the sport and realize what it takes to become better and be committed to something.”
The Comets return a strong core of players including senior Jenna Odle and junior Audra Flanary. Last season, Odle led the team in kills (378, 3.4 per set) and blocks (193, 1.7) and was second in assists (383, 3.4) and Flanary led the team in digs (386, 3.4) and was second in kills (222, 2.0).
The Comets also return seniors Shelby Rice (378 digs, 3.4; and 123 kills, 1.1), Kenzie DeGraff and Hannah Morrisett and junior Katie Hendricks (316 digs, 2.8).
Junior Hadley Cipriano, sophomores Isabella Cole and Gracie Petty and freshmen Josie Odle and Mackenzie Appleton are additions to the squad.
“Anytime you have a core group willing to work at it like these girls have, you’re going to have a successful season,” Liza Flanary said. “I am not just talking wins and losses, but I expect great things from these girls. We will be competitive with any team on our schedule, and I am looking forward to watching these girls play the sport they love.
“Our goals this season are remembering why we play — to have fun — and playing without fear of making mistakes, being aggressive,” she added.
KOKOMO
The VolleyKats went 13-17 last season, which marked a seven-win improvement from 2021.
“This season we are excited to build on the foundation that this senior class has created in their tenure at Kokomo,” second-year coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “We have six seniors and they all played varsity last year so this preseason we have focused on fine tuning some much-needed areas of the game and working on communication.”
The returnees include seniors Abby Hansen and Taylor Reed and sophomore Torre Willis. Last season, Hansen led the squad in kills (210, 2.6 per set), Reed was tops in digs (226, 2.8) and serve receptions (182, 2.2) and Willis orchestrated the offense (team-high 407 assists, 5.4).
Kokomo also returns seniors Dani Tate, Mia Federspill, Helen Qui and Alyseea Thompson, juniors Regan McClain, Kinley Martin and Aubrey McGraw and sophomore Tia Williams.
Junior Gianna Smith and sophomore Macy Rakestraw likely will split time between JV and varsity.
“Our strength is our experience,” Peckinpaugh said. “We only lost one senior last season so the experience we have will help us with games in tough situations and overcome adversity. We also have great team leadership that is key to be successful with our schedule.”
Peckinpaugh is hoping the VolleyKats can improve their showings in the North Central Conference and in Sectional 7 at Logansport. McCutcheon is the powerhouse in both.
“My hope for the season is that we are playing our best volleyball at sectional time and peaking at the right moment,” she said. “We can’t peak too soon or too late. We have to focus on the little things every day at practice and learn to compete as a team to continue to grow. We want to build on the amount of wins we had last year and keep improving.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.