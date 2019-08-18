Northwestern's volleyball team will come at opponents with one of the best dish-and-deliver combinations in the state in setter Kendal Rooze and outside hitter Madison Layden.
"We have two players who have great individual [career] accomplishments: Kendal over 1,000 assists and Madison over 1,000 kills," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. "For us to have the kind of success the girls want to have this season, it will be important for Kendal and Madison to know where each other are on the court all the time."
The Tigers have become accustomed to success. In 2017, they won the Class 3A Sectional 20 title and finished with a 26-8 record, setting a school record for wins. Last year, they repeated as sectional champs and finished with a 28-7 record, bettering their record for wins. Madison Layden was a Class 3A all-state pick both seasons and Rooze was all-state last year.
With a veteran lineup led by the all-state duo and fellow seniors Klair Merrell and Lexy Robinson, the Tigers are hungry for more success.
"We have six returning varsity players and three of the six [Madison Layden, Merrell and Robinson] have been on the varsity court since their freshman year," Kathie Layden said. "With five seniors and one junior, I would say experience is definitely in our favor this season."
Kathie Layden — who also coaches the Tigers in basketball and tennis — replaces Lorri Schuler as the volleyball coach after previously working as an assistant. She has led the Tigers' basketball team to back-to-back Class 3A state titles.
She likes what she is seeing from the volley squad.
"These girls are so unique in that they are amazing athletes and want to be pushed," she said. "They are taking on a new style, quicker offense, and they are all communicating on the court. We also have great leadership in the seniors. The girls are stronger and are working hard in the weight room. Our hits and serves have benefited."
The lineup centers around Madison Layden, a 6-foot-1 outside and middle hitter who also will provide some setting. In addition to more than 1,000 career kills, the all-around player has 876 assists and 866 digs. The three-sport standout is a Purdue basketball recruit and a 2020 Miss Basketball candidate.
Merrell also is an outside and middle hitter, Robinson is a right-side hitter and 6-0 sophomore Leah Carter is a middle hitter. Rooze sets up the hitters and senior Rachel Hughes and junior Emma Byrum are defensive specialists.
The Tigers' attack is boosted by the addition of 6-0 freshman McKenna Layden, who is an outside and middle hitter.
"It’s never easy for a freshman to jump in to the varsity, however McKenna is doing a terrific job," Kathie Layden said of her younger daughter. "She is very versatile and offers us another legitimate offensive option. She has a high volleyball IQ and seems to understand what we want on the court already."
Also in the mix for playing time are sophomores Katie Shupperd, Morgan Walker and Megan York and freshmen Tori Closson, Emily Goltz and Jaci Elson.
The Tigers hope to challenge for the Hoosier Conference title after finishing as runners-up last year. Their other primary goal is a deep postseason run after back-to-back regional runner-up finishes. Northwestern has moved to Sectional 24 which also has Eastern, Western, Maconaquah, Peru, Mississinewa and Oak Hill. Western is the host.
"Our goal is to continue to improve everyday. If we accomplish that, I believe the girls have the ability to compete for a conference championship and have success in the tournament," Kathie Layden said. "The girls have the experience in postseason play and they know what the next level of play looks like. We have the personnel and athletic ability to raise our level of play."
The Tigers open Tuesday at Wabash.
WESTERN
Former Western player Jessica (Ronk) Oliver is the Panthers' new coach. She replaces Sacha Burkett, who led the Panthers to steady improvement over her five seasons. Burkett's final squad went 25-5 with three of the losses coming to Northwestern.
"I am super excited about our team. We have a good core group," Oliver said. "They know where they left off and I know they want to keep building from that. We're just going to see where it takes off. It may take us a couple games to get the puzzle pieces in place. I think once we figure that out, we'll be ready to roll."
The Panthers have to replace four starters from the 2018 team, which roared to a 21-0 start. Oliver will build her squad around two seniors and nine juniors with some younger players possibly pushing for time as the season progresses.
Junior outside hitter Hilary Merica and senior defensive specialist Halle Rezo are returning starters.
"We have good serving and we have some great hitters with Hilary Merica and Taylor Scott," Oliver said. "Our setters are working hard to get the new offense and really working to get with the right hitters. As soon as we get that figured out, we'll be good."
Oliver wants to run a fast-paced offense.
"The setters are going to be coming out of the back, which is a little different for them. Hopefully that will open up a lot more hitters. But passing is such a strength for us," she said.
The outside hitters are Merica and Taylor Scott. The middle hitters are juniors Haley Scott and Taylor Berry. And the right-side hitters are senior Meg Tuberty and junior Abby Guge. The setters are juniors Sadie Harding and Haley Irvin.
Oliver also has juniors Jada Quillen and Sophia Baker in the mix for playing time.
Western will host Class 3A Sectional 24. Howard County rivals Northwestern and Eastern are part of the seven-team field.
• The Panthers hosted Lafayette Jeff on Saturday to open the season. The Panthers beat the Bronchos in four sets, 25-17, 28-26, 24-26, 25-14. Merica floored 12 kills, Taylor Scott served 30 points and Rezo had 22 digs.
"It was a total team effort," Oliver said. "Proud of the girls for getting through the first-game nerves and taking care of business."
KOKOMO
The VolleyKats have to reload following an 18-14 season. Outside hitter Adria Hartley, middle blocker Gabby Cooper and three other regular players all graduated.
"We have some big shoes to fill," said coach Jason Watson, who's in his 10th season. "We're trying to find our own identity. We have some hard workers and some girls who really love the game so it makes practice fun."
Watson returns two regular players in senior middle hitter Asijah Miller and junior setter Corell Heath. Moving into bigger roles are juniors Malori Nichols (middle), Jannessa Reece (outside) and Sarah Stonebraker (defensive specialist) and sophomore Jada-Claire Broomfield (back row).
"That's our main rotation at the moment," Watson said. "I'm curious to see what they're going to do. It's hard for me to [predict], but they like to get at it in practice."
Seniors Mae Brandon (outside) and Jada Moore (right) and sophomore Jalynn Warden (DS) also are pushing for time.
Hartley carried the Kats' attack last season. Without her, Watson knows his team will need more of a balanced attack.
"It's obviously great to have a Terminator — when you need a kill, you get it. This year, we're going to have to be a little more scrappy," he said.
"With our lack of experience, we're hoping athleticism, hard work and team chemistry can really help us do things as a unit. I feel like we're a stronger serving team than we've been in the past."
The Kats remain in Sectional 7 which has an all-NCC field. Harrison, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, Marion and host McCutcheon join the Kats.
Kokomo opens Tuesday at Western.
EASTERN
The Comets are ready to build on their 2018 season, which saw them win a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
"I'm excited," coach Missy Mavrick said. "We have several girls who are returning and who put a lot of time into club [volleyball]. We also had a good turnout over the summer with girls putting work in."
The Comets return six regular contributors: senior libero Grace Kuhlman; junior middle hitter Loralei Evans; sophomore setter Emma Sandlin; senior outside hitter Allie Bratcher; senior right-side hitter McKenzie Cooper; and senior defensive specialist/right-side hitter Kaylee Weeks.
Kuhlman, Sandlin and Evans form a solid core to build around. Mavrick noted they bring a lot of experience to the court from high school and club play.
"I'm really excited to have Grace as our libero this year. I think she's going to do a great job in the back row for us," Mavrick said, noting Kuhlman is moving from setter. "Emma does a great job of seeing the floor and knowing what to run for the girls. And Loralei is going to be huge for us. She's going to be playing all the way around."
The Comets have depth with senior Baylie Stanley (defensive specialist), juniors Arianna Turner (right side) and Ali Hahn (right side), sophomores Kate Harrison (middle hitter) and Trista Rice (DS) and freshmen Makenna Titus (DS) and Neely McKnight (front row).
Mavrick points to a winning record as a goal after finishing 16-17 last year. She also hopes to win the HHC outright.
For the first time since the switch to class sports, Eastern is in Class 3A. The Comets are in Sectional 24 with Northwestern, Western, Maconaquah, Peru, Mississinewa and Oak Hill. Western is the host.
Eastern opens Monday against Ole Miss.
TAYLOR
New coach Abigael McCord is ready to lead the Titans.
"I am beyond excited to coach varsity this year," she said. "I coached JV last year and I got to see things that I both wanted and didn’t want to occur when I finally had my own team. I am excited to continue teaching my players value skills that will help them both on and off the court."
McCord liked what she saw from her team over the summer.
"Our team is learning that being part of the team and trusting each other is something that we have to have, on or off the court. We have just enough girls to have enough to play JV and varsity games at the beginning of the season which is very exciting to me," she said. "We have 13 girls on the team, which is huge compared to our small numbers from last year."
The Titans return six varsity players: senior Brooklyn Meador (right-side hitter); juniors Ashlyn Kropczynski (middle hitter), Maddie Uncapher (setter), Olivia Uncapher (libero) and Mattie Hensley (outside hitter); and sophomore Maci Pyle (MH).
The varsity newcomers are junior Abigail Pyle (OH), sophomore Regan Hillman (defensive specialist) and freshmen Katie Hogan (DS), Haddie Hummer (DS), Hadleigh Phelps (DS), Addi Kropczynski (DS) and Alexandra Collins (DS).
"The strength of our team is the determination of our players," McCord said. "Our girls are not giving up and are willing to work each and every day to better our team."
Taylor opens Tuesday at Tri-Central.
