Northwestern’s volleyball team has a new look following a terrific four-year run that saw the Tigers go 100-30 with three Class 3A sectional titles.
Gone is a big class of players that included the all-state duo of middle hitter Madison Layden and setter Kendall Rooze.
“It is always difficult to replace those type of players. Luckily for us, they were the type of players who others strive to be and play like. Great role models and team players,” coach Kathie Layden said. “The seniors from last year built confidence in the younger girls and hopefully that continues.”
The Tigers had a dominant 2020 season. They went 32-3, bettering their single-season record for wins for the third straight season. They won the Hoosier Conference title for the first time before capturing their sectional three-peat.
Northwestern returns four players who saw regular playing time: juniors Leah Carter and Morgan Walker and sophomores McKenna Layden and Tori Closson.
Like her sister before her, McKenna Layden will line up as a middle hitter, but is capable of making an impact from multiple spots on the floor. She smacked 2.2 kills per set last season.
“McKenna looks physically stronger this season and will be more of an all-around threat for our team,” Kathie Layden said. “Her back row play looks solid and she is moving well at the net too.”
Carter also is a middle hitter. Walker is a defensive specialist and Closson is the team’s libero.
Junior Jaci Elson and freshman Kenzie Rogers are candidates to replace Rooze as the team’s setter.
“Jaci and Kenzie are both having a lot thrown at them and are doing great,” Kathie Layden said.
Rogers also could work as an outside hitter. Kathie Layden sees senior Brooklyn Titus (right side) and sophomores Bailey Henry (right side) and Emily Goltz (left side) filling roles and the Tigers also have senior Layla Kinnaman, junior Megan York and sophomore Jessie Goodspeed.
“This has been a fun start for everyone,” Kathie Layden said. “They love to play the quick offense we run and the backrow passing and anticipation level is impressive. They are also all working hard and competing for playing time which makes for great practices.
“We are a very young team, which can be good and bad at times. The great part is the growth and improvement this year will be huge. Our goals will be to continue to improve every day. We have a tough schedule and conference, which will push as all season. We expect to compete for championships.”
Northwestern opened against Wabash on Tuesday.
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
EASTERN
The Comets are looking for more success after winning the Hoosier Heartland Conference championship last season.
“I think we have a lot of offensive weapons this year,” coach Missy Mavrick said. “We’ve been doing a lot of work with our passing, our serve receive and our defense because that’s where it starts. We’re trying to improve our block. But honestly, I’m pretty happy with where we are [overall] right now considering we weren’t able to do anything in the spring and for most of the summer.
“Most of my girls but a few have been playing club the last few years and that makes a huge difference. They have good court sense and their ball control is better. I’m hoping we can cut down on the unforced errors.”
The Comets are built around senior Loralei Evans and junior Emma Sandlin. Last season, Evans averaged 4 kills and 1.6 blocks per set and Sandlin dished 8.4 assists per set.
“They’ve been two of our leading players [since 2018] so that’s very helpful to have them on the floor,” Mavrick said. “Loralei is our leading hitter and blocker, plays all the way around, just does a great job for us. Emma has been our setter for the last two years and she’ll be setting again this year. She does a great job — definitely one of the top setters in the area.”
Mavrick also returns senior Arianna Turner and junior Kate Harrison. Turner is a right-side hitter. Harrison is moving to an outside position after playing in the middle last year. Junior Trista Rice (back row, right side) also returns with some experience.
From there, Mavrick is looking for a new crop of players to emerge. The sophomore class has Makenna Titus (libero), Neely McKnight (outside hitter), Jaeleigh Seacrease (middle hitter) and Adalyn Downing (back row). Freshman Jenna Odle (back row, backup setter) rounds out the lineup.
Titus is replacing the graduated Grace Kuhlman as the Comets’ libero.
“She mainly played JV last year, but she also played quite a few minutes in the back row for me on varsity as well so she has some experience,” Mavrick said.
The Comets hope to capture some hardware.
“We’d like to take at the conference again, which I think we’re capable of doing,” Mavrick said. “We’d like to take a run at our sectional. It’s going to be a tough sectional [Class 3A No. 24] with Western returning most everyone, Maconaquah always having a good program and Northwestern being the defending champ.”
Eastern opened Monday with a five-set loss to Mississinewa. The Comets’ home opener is Thursday against Tipton.
WESTERN
The Panthers are hoping to build off a solid 2019 season that saw them go 18-16 with a Sectional 24 runner-up finish. Western beat Eastern and Oak Hill before falling to Northwestern in the final.
“I have 10 girls returning this year that saw some varsity time last season. Six were in the starting rotation,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “I feel like we finished last year strongly. This year the girls are excited to pick up where we left off and continue moving forward.”
Oliver’s second Western squad is heavy on seniors.
“We have seven seniors. They will all have valuable roles on the team,” she said.
Hilary Merica leads the group. She is entering her fourth year in the lineup. She smacked 3.3 kills per set last season.
“She plays all the way around and hits from the outside,” Oliver said.
The other seniors are: Taylor Scott (defensive specialist, outside hitter); Haley Scott (middle hitter); Abby Guge (MH, OH); Sophia Baker (right side); Hayli Irvin (setter); and Sadie Harding (setter).
Oliver also has junior Kylie York (RS); sophomore Linsay Guge (back row); sophomore Kenzie Broman (MH); sophomore Kieli Fogg (setter, defense); and freshman Lacy Rathbun (OH).
Oliver points to aggressive serving and consistent serve receive as focal points.
“One thing we are working on this year is to play every game to the best of our ability,” she said. “The potential this team has is so exciting. I look forward to being in the gym every day with them and working to get better. Unfortunately for these girls, there is a fear of things getting shut down [by the pandemic] as they saw happen in the spring so we are trying to embrace every day. We want to focus on what is right in front of us.”
Western opened Tuesday against Kokomo.
KOKOMO
Becca Brandes is the Wildkats’ new coach. The former Indiana Wesleyan player is familiar with the program after serving as Kokomo’s C team and JV coach for six years.
Kokomo is looking to improve on last season’s 13-17 record.
“The goals for this team will be to build on our scrappy play and work ethic,” Brandes said. “The struggle in the past has been [the lack of consistency] in our game play. We will be working to show more consistency throughout our play.”
Brandes is looking at her seniors to lead the way.
“You will see senior Correll Heath in the setting spot running our offense,” she said. “We have a couple big hitting seniors, Jannessa Reece and Malori Nichols, starting on the outside for us this year.”
Fellow seniors Sarah Stonebraker and Victoria Stewart are defensive specialists.
Brandes is looking at freshman Abby Hansen and junior Jada Claire Broomfield for the middle and junior Brooke Hughes on the right side. Junior Jalynn Warden is another defensive specialist. Freshman Dani Tate and sophomore Keihera Lang could also push for spots.
“We have an incoming freshman in a key role and some returning players moving to new positions,” Brandes said. “We are going to have to work hard to make sure we communicate and understand each person’s role on the court.”
Kokomo opened Tuesday against Western.
TAYLOR
Former Tri-Central assistant coach Angela Hall is the Titans’ new coach. She is looking to inject some much needed excitement into the program. Taylor was 1-21 last season.
“I have a lot of athletes with a lot of talent. They just need some guidance,” she said. “The potential is there, the drive is there.”
The core of the team is five seniors. Ashlen Kropczynski is a middle hitter, Maddie Uncapher is the setter, Olivia Uncapher is the libero, Madysen Cox is a right-side hitter and Mattie Hensley is a left-side hitter.
Hall sees potential in sophomore Alexandra Collins, who is an outside hitter. The Titans are have junior Maci Pyle (MH), junior Regan Hillman (RH), sophomore Miranda Saldana (RH) and sophomore Hadleigh Phelps (RH).
“A strong defense is going to be key for us,” Hall said.
Taylor opened Tuesday against Tri-Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.