The IHSAA on Sunday drew pairings for its Volleyball State Tournament.

Sectionals begin Oct. 12 with sectional finals on Oct. 16.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

Class 4A at Harrison

Match 1: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff

M2: Logansport vs. Harrison

M3: Kokomo vs. M1 winner

M4: Marion vs. M2 winner

M5: Championship

Class 3A at Peru

M1: Western vs. Oak Hill

M2: Mississinewa vs. Northwestern

M3: Peru vs. M1 winner

M4: Maconaquah vs. M2 winner

M5: Championship

Class 2A at Rossville

M1: Rossville vs. Cass

M2: Clinton Prairie vs. Seeger

M3: Carroll vs. Delphi

M4: Fountain Central vs. M1 winner

M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner

M6: Championship

Class 2A at M-G

M1: Madison-Grant vs. Taylor

M2: Blackford vs. Eastern

M3: Eastbrook vs. M1 winner

M4: Tipton vs. M2 winner

M5: Championship

Class A at Daleville

M1: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del

M2: Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian

M3: Daleville vs. M1 winner

M4: Southern Wells vs. M2 winner

M5: Championship

