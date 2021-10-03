The IHSAA on Sunday drew pairings for its Volleyball State Tournament.
Sectionals begin Oct. 12 with sectional finals on Oct. 16.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
Class 4A at Harrison
Match 1: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff
M2: Logansport vs. Harrison
M3: Kokomo vs. M1 winner
M4: Marion vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
Class 3A at Peru
M1: Western vs. Oak Hill
M2: Mississinewa vs. Northwestern
M3: Peru vs. M1 winner
M4: Maconaquah vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
Class 2A at Rossville
M1: Rossville vs. Cass
M2: Clinton Prairie vs. Seeger
M3: Carroll vs. Delphi
M4: Fountain Central vs. M1 winner
M5: M2 winner vs. M3 winner
M6: Championship
Class 2A at M-G
M1: Madison-Grant vs. Taylor
M2: Blackford vs. Eastern
M3: Eastbrook vs. M1 winner
M4: Tipton vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
Class A at Daleville
M1: Anderson Prep vs. Wes-Del
M2: Tri-Central vs. Liberty Christian
M3: Daleville vs. M1 winner
M4: Southern Wells vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.