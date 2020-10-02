IU Kokomo’s volleyball team beat visiting Brescia 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-10) in a River States Conference match Friday night.
Lorelei Porter led the Cougars’ attack with 10 kills on a .421 hitting percentage. Kaley Lyons dished 21 assists and served four aces. Macee Rudy and Lyons sparked the defense with 10 digs and nine digs, respectively, and Erinn Adam was strong at the net with three blocks.
IUK (6-0 overall, 5-0 RSC) hosts IU Southeast at noon Saturday in another league match.
