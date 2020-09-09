Kokomo players Jada-Claire Broomfield, left, Correll Heath, middle, Malori Nichols (11) and Brooke Hughes celebrate after Heath scored the match-winning point on a setter dump against Northwestern on Tuesday night.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Brooke Hughes puts up a block against NW’s Emily Goltz.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Hard-fought win
VOLLEYBALL: Kokomo shows poise in 5-set victory over NW
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Kokomo players Jada-Claire Broomfield, left, Correll Heath, middle, Malori Nichols (11) and Brooke Hughes celebrate after Heath scored the match-winning point on a setter dump against Northwestern on Tuesday night.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Brooke Hughes puts up a block against NW’s Emily Goltz.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
As the match between Kokomo and Northwestern wore on and the action got more tense Tuesday night, the strengths Kokomo’s volleyball squad has relied on all season came to the forefront.
Kokomo shook off a net violation that cost the VolleyKats a Jada-Claire Broomfield kill and instead put Kokomo down 17-16 as the fifth set dragged on past the 15-point mark.
On the next point, Kokomo came right back to Broomfield the same way with another quick middle attack and she evened the fifth set at 17-all with a kill through the middle. Brooke Hughes then served an ace and the Kats had the lead. Finally, setter Correll Heath finished it with a sneaky attack on the second ball to give the Kats a 19-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-15, 19-17 victory.
“We have a lot of seniors and juniors on the team so I think that kind of helps with the mental state,” VolleyKat coach Becca Brandes said. “They’ve been in some of these games before when they’ve been close. They’ve all been in some kind of comeback game. We’ve got a little bit older crew so that helps with the poise at times.”
1 of 67
Kokomo players Jada-Claire Broomfield, left, Correll Heath, middle, Malori Nichols (11) and Brooke Hughes celebrate after Heath scored the match-winning point on a setter dump against Northwestern on Tuesday night.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Brooke Hughes puts up a block against NW’s Emily Goltz.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Emily Goltz goes for the dig. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Malori Nichols goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Correll Heath and Abby Hansen put up a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s 42 sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Emily Goltz goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Leah Carter goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Bailey Henry and Leah Carter go up for a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Abby Hansen goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Jada-Claire Broomfield puts up the block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s #42 sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Tori Closson makes a dig. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Jada-Claire Broomfield goes for the dig. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Correll Heath sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball
1 of 67
Kokomo players Jada-Claire Broomfield, left, Correll Heath, middle, Malori Nichols (11) and Brooke Hughes celebrate after Heath scored the match-winning point on a setter dump against Northwestern on Tuesday night.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Brooke Hughes puts up a block against NW’s Emily Goltz.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Emily Goltz goes for the dig. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Malori Nichols goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Correll Heath and Abby Hansen put up a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s 42 sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Emily Goltz goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Leah Carter goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Bailey Henry and Leah Carter go up for a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Abby Hansen goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Jada-Claire Broomfield puts up the block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s #42 sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball NW’s Tori Closson makes a dig. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Jada-Claire Broomfield goes for the dig. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kokomo’s Correll Heath sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-8-20 Northwestern vs Kokomo volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo got up 13-10 in the fifth set but Northwestern charged back to take a 14-11 lead on a run of serves from freshman Kenzie Rogers, who gave the Purple Tigers a slight lead with an ace. But that was the last run of consecutive points the Tigers were able to put together.
“They’re such a scrappy team, they kept balls alive a lot of times that I think we thought maybe we got the kill on, and they kept the ball going,” NW coach Kathie Layden said of Kokomo. “Blocking-wise even, they got a lot of touches and a lot of blocks of our hitters.
“We’re young obviously and we talk about having peaks and valleys in games and we being able to play through things, and this was a good example of that. Momentum shifts in volleyball are huge and being able to play through them and finish is something you learn. We’re getting there.”
Kokomo got 18 kills from Abby Hansen in the middle, 11 from Broomfield, eight from Janessa Reece, and seven from Malori Nichols. Heath had three kills, all on surprise attacks where she attacked instead of setting the second ball. Heath dished 50 assists. Broomfield had nine digs and Sarah Stonebreaker seven.
“I just thought in general we fought pretty well overall,” Brandes said. “Our first set wasn’t great, our third set wasn’t great, but overall they were able to come back. We talk a lot about being able to control our mental game and I think they were able to do that. Our freshman Abby Hansen came up with 18 kills on the night. She really stepped up big too for us.”
The Kats are now 5-1 on the season and have won five straight after falling in their season opener against Western. Brandes discussed what has the VolleyKats playing well and with growing confidence.
“Honestly, I think it’s their coachability,” she said. “We’re able to adapt and that’s probably our biggest asset right now is the fact that we do adapt. We have good players, but if you can’t adjust to the other team and what they’re doing, that means nothing. You say one thing and we’re able to adapt to the other side.”
For Northwestern (3-7), McKenna Layden led the front and back rows with 20 kills and 21 digs. Leah Carter and Rogers each had six kills. Tori Closson had 18 digs and Morgan Walker 17. Lexi Cote, who moved up to the varsity setter spot this week, had 28 assists. Emily Goltz served 11 points, Closson nine, Walker eight and McKenna Layden seven.
“I thought Lexi did great,” Kathie Layden said. “We made some great plays here and there, and we played consistent at times and made the right plays, we’ve just got to have more offense in the front row sometimes other than McKenna.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.