Northwestern’s Bailey Henry, left, and Leah Carter put up a block against Tipton’s Rebekah Ankrum during Thursday’s match at Northwestern. The Tigers overpowered the Blue Devils 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 to move to 17-0 on the season.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern libero Tori Closson digs the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
The beat goes on
VOLLEYBALL: Northwestern breezes past Tipton, moves to 17-0
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Northwestern’s Bailey Henry, left, and Leah Carter put up a block against Tipton’s Rebekah Ankrum during Thursday’s match at Northwestern. The Tigers overpowered the Blue Devils 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 to move to 17-0 on the season.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern libero Tori Closson digs the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s volleyball team swept Hoosier Conference East Division rival Tipton in three sets Thursday evening at Northwestern. The Purple Tigers won 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 to move to 17-0 on the season and 3-0 against division opponents.
The Tigers are unbeaten for a reason. Or rather, several reasons.
“We had some new pieces come in obviously this year,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. In particular, sophomore setter Ella Byrum and sister Eliza Byrum, a junior defensive specialist, joined the school after being home schooled, and senior exchange student Bela Andreassa joined to add firepower up front. “It’s a puzzle trying to place everybody in where individually they’ll be the most successful but ultimately brings the most success to us as a team.
1 of 37
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Ella Byrum, left, and McKenna Layden put up a block to Tipton's Keliah Smith. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Ella Byrum sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Ella Byrum sets the ball as Tipton's Ashlee Schram, left, and Keliah Smith go for a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Bella Andreassa goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Leah Carter sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's McKenna Layden tips the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Keliah Smith goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Eliza Byrum digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Lainey Armes digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Bailey Henry, left, and Leah Carter put up a block against Tipton’s Rebekah Ankrum during Thursday’s match at Northwestern. The Tigers overpowered the Blue Devils 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 to move to 17-0 on the season.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Rebekah Ankrum goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Morgan Walker digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's McKenna Layden passes the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern libero Tori Closson digs the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Ella Byrum sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Lainey Armes digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Olivia Spidel sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Olivia Spidel sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Ashlee Schram goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Joni Ripberger digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Lainey Armes digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball
1 of 37
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Ella Byrum, left, and McKenna Layden put up a block to Tipton's Keliah Smith. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Ella Byrum sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Ella Byrum sets the ball as Tipton's Ashlee Schram, left, and Keliah Smith go for a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Bella Andreassa goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Leah Carter sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's McKenna Layden tips the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Keliah Smith goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Eliza Byrum digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Lainey Armes digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Bailey Henry, left, and Leah Carter put up a block against Tipton’s Rebekah Ankrum during Thursday’s match at Northwestern. The Tigers overpowered the Blue Devils 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 to move to 17-0 on the season.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Rebekah Ankrum goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Morgan Walker digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's McKenna Layden passes the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern libero Tori Closson digs the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's Ella Byrum sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Lainey Armes digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball NW's McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Olivia Spidel sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Olivia Spidel sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Ashlee Schram goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Joni Ripberger digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-23-21 Northwestern vs Tipton volleyball Tipton's Lainey Armes digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I feel like the confidence has grown in them as the season has gone on and that’s really the biggest challenge in volleyball sometimes, is playing with enthusiasm and confidence. And when you watch them play, I think you see both of those.”
There were key pieces already in place like junior McKenna Layden and senior Leah Carter at middle hitter spots, senior defensive specialist Morgan Walker and junior libero Tori Closson. They are just some of a big core of returning players.
Northwestern was 16-11 last season with a young squad and has already surpassed that win total this fall. Carter talked about some of the factors that have this year’s team unbeaten so far.
“I would say the energy is better on the court,” she said. “And like with Ella, Eliza and Bella coming into our team, we stepped up.”
In particular, Carter said Ella Byrum’s setting has made a difference in getting the Tigers operating quickly and cleanly on offense.
“Ella’s really stepped up and played a huge role and done really great things for us,” Carter said. “And [another factor is] Eliza’s passing and serving, and Ella’s serving as well is really good and the key for us most of the time.”
Northwestern has height and is using it effectively. McKenna Layden is 6-feet-2 and Carter is 6-0. Against Tipton, they teamed with Andreassa, junior Bailey Henry and Ella Byrum to form blocking unit that scored five points on blocks alone in the first set.
“I would say our blocking is definitely a key part of our program,” Carter said. “We work on it every day in practice. It definitely messes the other people up because they know they have to hit around me and Kenna and it really helps our offense and defense to get into [system] and keep the momentum going.”
Kathie Layden has watched that aspect of the Tigers’ game grow.
“Blocking-wise, McKenna and Leah, their timing is just impeccable,” she said. “It’s a hard skill to master and for them, the timing and the athletic ability of it, they really just continue to get better and better.”
Northwestern’s strengths were on display against a Tipton squad that is solid in its own right at 16-6 this fall. The Tigers won 25-16, 25-13, 25-15.
“I thought our serving was really the difference in the match,” Kathie Layden said. “Our girls served really aggressively and without a lot of errors. Being able to put pressure obviously on the other team and get them out of system for their offense really was the difference in the game.”
Walker finished the match with 17 service points, McKenna Layden, Eliza Byrum and Ella Byrum each had nine, and Andreassa eight. McKenna Layden had 18 kills and four blocks, Carter 10 kills and four blocks, and Andreassa 11 kills and a block. Ella Byrum had 28 assists.
On defense, Closson led with 13 digs, McKenna Layden and Walker had eight each, and Ella Byrum seven.
Carter is surprised at how well and quickly it’s come together.
“Last year, when we lost in sectional, they [the newcomers] definitely added something to the team that we didn’t have last year, especially in setting with Ella,” Carter said.
On the other hand, Kathie Layden expected the team to get stronger after a year of seasoning.
“I don’t think it’s a surprise,” she said of this team’s success. “We returned mostly our full team from last year and last year we had quite a bit of success with a young, inexperienced team. Having that team return with the addition of the Byrum sisters and Bela, they’ve just gelled really well together.”
Carter has been a key player since her sophomore season when she helped the 2019 team win Hoosier Conference title and a third straight Class 3A sectional title. For her, being part of such a strong squad in her senior season is exciting.
“Oh, it’s really good,” she said. “Last year I think we were 16-11 so it’s really great that we’ve all stepped up so we can win and have one last winning season, and we hope to go on and win sectional and even further than that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.