We’ve seen this movie before:
Two years ago, Northwestern’s volleyball team played in the Class 3A Norwell Regional where the Tigers faced NorthWood in the semifinal round. Angola and Bellmont met in the other semifinal. NorthWood and Bellmont advanced to the final, which Bellmont won.
Those four teams will return to Norwell on Saturday for this year’s regional.
The semifinal pairings are the same as two years ago. Bellmont (27-5) and Angola (25-7) are in the 10 a.m. semifinal with Northwestern (25-1) and NorthWood (31-2) in the second semifinal.
This season, Northwestern is looking to re-write the script.
The Tigers are coming off their fourth sectional championship in five years. After a rebuilding season in 2020, the Tigers regained the sectional hardware this year by beating Western 3-0 in the semifinal round and beating Maconaquah 3-0 in the final.
“There is definitely a positive energy vibe I would say at practice this week,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “The girls are continuing to work hard and are focused.”
NorthWood is coming off its third straight sectional championship and 23rd all-time. The Panthers are riding a 16-match winning streak into the regional.
“NorthWood, year after year, is a powerhouse in volleyball,” Layden said. “They have had a lot of success and I’m sure will be well prepared. They have a couple freshmen that are the key to their offense, but are solid all around.”
The Tigers’ attack is led by junior McKenna Layden (293 kills, 4.8 per set). The 6-foot-2 middle hitter has a hitting percentage of .502, which ranks No. 1 in the state. The percentage is kills, minus errors (attacks which result in a point for the opponent) and that number divided by total attacks.
Seniors Leah Carter (164 kills, 2.6 per set) and Bela Andreassa (136, 2.5) complement McKenna Layden up front. Sophomore Ella Byrum has dished 464 assists (7.3 per set) and senior Jaci Elson is second in assists with 130 (3.4).
Defensively, Carter has 73 blocks (1.1 per set) and McKenna Layden has 72 (1.2). Junior Tori Closson leads the back row with 228 digs (3.6), Byrum has 149 (2.3) and McKenna Layden has 147 (2.4). Closson also tops the team in serve receptions with 302 (4.7).
“Overall, I would say the girls are playing well and are certainly peaking at the right time,” Kathie Layden said. “Every player has a huge part in our success and plays an important role for us to win.”
After going 32-3 in 2019 with a veteran team, the Tigers went 16-11 last year with a rebuilt roster. Now at 25-1, the Tigers are back in the regional.
“We knew this group would have the potential to win a lot of games this season. They have worked hard and play with confidence,” Kathie Layden said.
