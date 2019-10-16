Northwestern’s Klair Merrell looks to put the ball over the net in the Tigers’ match against Maconaquah in the Class 3A Western Sectional on Tuesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Merrell helped the Tigers beat the Braves 3-0.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Emily Bowyer, shown digging the ball, led Maconaquah with 15 kills in her Brave finale.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Serving notice
VOLLEYBALL: Northwestern sweeps Mac to open sectional
Confident NW sweeps Mac to open sectional
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Northwestern’s volleyball team didn’t have the luxury of easing into the postseason when the Class 3A Western Sectional started Tuesday night.
Carrying a 19-match winning streak to end the regular season, Northwestern drew another hot squad in Maconaquah, which had won 14 straight since dropping a regular-season match to the Purple Tigers.
The Tigers responded immediately. Riding strong service and efficient play all around, Northwestern dispatched Maconaquah 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 to reach Saturday’s semifinals.
“When you get into the tournament, obviously you’re going to face tough opponents whether it’s the first round or the final round, and obviously with our sectional, there’s talent all the way through so it was inevitable to face a good opponent,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Maconaquah had a fantastic record this year, won their conference and we knew we were going to have to play well.”
Northwestern (30-2) did exactly that. Madison Layden led Northwestern’s front row with 15 kills and added seven assists and 10 digs. McKenna Layden had nine kills and Klair Merrell had four. Kendal Rooze dished out 19 assists and had 10 digs. And Lexy Robinson added 10 digs and four assists.
“The main thing we talked about right before the game was play with confidence and have fun,” Kathie Layden said. “I thought as I was watching you could tell both those things were happening. I think as you get into the tournament it’s important to play with confidence but also enjoy it. The girls played with a lot of confidence.”
Maconaquah (26-4) didn’t play with that same confidence. The Braves gave away 15 points on errors in the first set alone while Northwestern errors accounted for just two Mac points in the opening set and only 11 in the match.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot. We made error after error after error,” Mac coach Jessica Metcalf said. “We practiced well all week. We knew what we needed to do when we came in and we didn’t do it. We had far too many hitting errors, far too many service errors and we didn’t have enough people step up and play like they’ve played all week at practice.
“Kudos to Northwestern, they deserved to win those three sets. And I told the girls the same thing in the locker room: ‘If you don’t go out and play with your heart and your confidence and your skill level, you’re going to get beat.’”
Northwestern kept pressure on Maconaquah with sharp service. The Tigers took control of the first set when Madison Layden served six straight points to take Northwestern from being down 5-4 to being up for good 10-5.
A run of tough serves from Robinson in the second set allowed the Tigers to go from being up 8-7 to 12-7 and the Braves got no closer than four down after that. In the third set, a run of four points from Merrell’s service put Northwestern up 6-1 and two rotations later, Madison Layden served five in a row for a 13-4 score. The Braves got no closer than five points down before Madison Layden clinched the victory with a kill on match point.
“[Assistant] coach [Michael] Goodspeed really does a good job of putting pressure [on opponents], telling the girls where to serve and working with the girls on their serves in practice and I really feel like that’s been a difference-maker this season,” Kathie Layden said.
“It really was the difference in the game.”
Maconaquah’s only senior, Emily Bowyer, led the Braves with 15 kills. Rafaela Rietz had four. Averi Miller had 24 assists. The bulk of the team will return next season.
