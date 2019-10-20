RUSSIAVILLE — All-state player Madison Layden provided the exclamation point to the Northwestern volleyball team’s sectional three-peat Saturday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Northwestern defeated Western 3-1 (25-18, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13) in the Class 3A Western Sectional final with Madison Layden slamming her 25th kill to end the match. McKenna Layden backed her sister with 21 kills as the Tigers took control early and held it nearly throughout.
“I thought the girls played focused,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “The third set, sometimes when you win the first two, it’s hard to finish off with that third set. But our girls have a unique focus about them. I felt confident going into the fourth set just because of body language.
“It’s a great group of girls. They’ve played a lot of volleyball. They came in and got the job done.”
Earlier Saturday, Northwestern beat Peru 3-0 in the semifinal round. The Tigers beat Maconaquah 3-0 in the opening round.
Northwestern (32-2) set the tone against Western early. The first set went back and forth until the Tigers put together a 6-1 run to make it 19-12. The Panthers came no closer than six the rest of the set. And in the second set, the Tigers jumped to a 4-0 lead and held a comfortable advantage the rest of the set.
Western (18-16) refused to go down without a fight. The third set featured 14 ties, with the last coming at 22. The Panthers scored the final three points to win the set.
Kathie Layden liked how her team responded.
“It’s a game of runs, a game of momentum, and I think the way the girls keep their level-headedness the entire match [is key],” she said. “You don’t see a lot of ups and downs on our team. Whether we’re up or down, they keep the same momentum and confidence.”
The Tigers responded with a dominant fourth set. Following a 3-3 tie, the Tigers went on a 13-2 run to seize control. From there, they went on to win the set 25-13 to end the match.
For Western, rallies proved hard to come by. They had a five-point surge early in the first set. After that, they struggled to string points together.
“[The Tigers] have quite a bit of firepower so when Madison’s not swinging, they have other players who will step up and make things happen. It’s hard to get on a big run against them,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
The Layden sisters led the Tigers’ attack with Klair Merrell, Lexy Robinson and Leah Carter also contributing. Kendal Rooze had 28 assists and Madison Layden had 13. Defensively, Merrell had 25 digs, Robinson had 20 and Madison Layden had 16.
Northwestern advances to the Norwell Regional. The Tigers will face No. 4-ranked NorthWood in the opening semifinal. Angola and the Muncie Burris-Bellmont winner are in the second semifinal.
“I don’t think we have a whole lot to lose,” Kathie Layden said. “We’re going to give it our all. These are athletic girls who really put a lot of time into their other sports and just kind of enjoy playing volleyball and I think you could see that enjoyment all season long from them.”
Hilary Merica led the Panthers’ attack with 16 kills. Sadie Harding dished 16 assists and served 15 points. Taylor Scott had 14 points. Halle Rezo led the defense with 24 digs.
For Western, the sectional runner-up finish was a pleasant surprise. The Panthers avenged a regular-season loss to Eastern in the opening round and then beat Oak Hill in the semifinal round.
“I think this week is probably the best volleyball we’ve played consistently all season,” Oliver said. “The girls came together, they were clicking, all on the same page. Everybody was doing their job. It was pretty awesome.”
Oliver’s first Panther team had just two seniors, Rezo and Meg Tuberty.
“I am so excited about season one,” she said. “It was bumpy at times, but it was a new offense, a new coach. I have lot of girls who didn’t have a lot of varsity [experience] so this was a big year for us. We should be looking pretty good for next year.”
SEMIFINAL ROUND
Northwestern defeated Peru 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 in Saturday’s opening semifinal. Madison Layden slammed 15 kills and Merell had seven. Rooze dished 25 assists. Emma Byrum had 11 digs and Robinson had seven digs.
Western defeated Oak Hill 3-0 (25-21, 25-6, 26-24). Merica floored 16 kills, Scott had 11 kills and Rezo had 14 digs.
