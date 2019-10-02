Northwestern’s Madison Layden goes for a kill against Western during the teams’ match Tuesday at Northwestern. Layden had 19 kills in the Tigers’ three-set victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tigers keep winning
VOLLEYBALL: NW beats Western for 13th straight win
PEDRO VELAZCO
KOKOMO TRIBUNE
The first set between the volleyball teams from Northwestern and Western on Tuesday night started with a lot of errors and imprecise play as the teams traded the lead eight times en route to a 12-all tie midway through.
Once Northwestern got a grip on its play however, the Purple Tigers never relinquished control. Northwestern finished its business an hour after it started with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-14 victory in front of a healthy crowd at the Tiger gym.
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s Klair Merrell digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Madison Layden goes for a kill against Western during the teams’ match Tuesday at Northwestern. Layden had 19 kills in the Tigers’ three-set victory.
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s Leah Carter goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s Lexi Robinson puts the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s Emma Byrum digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s Lexi Robinson makes the dig. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s Kendal Rooze and Leah Carter go for a block. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s McKenna Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s Rachel Hughes digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s Kendal Rooze sets the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Madison Layden goes for the kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball NW’s Klair Merrell digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-1-19 Northwestern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Madison Layden floored 19 kills for the Tigers (23-2) and added six blocks and seven digs. Kendal Rooze dished 18 assists and had 11 digs. McKenna Layden had six kills and Klair Merrell had four kills with an additional three blocks. Emma Byrum had a dozen digs and Lexi Robinson seven.
“I thought our intensity — we were able to sustain it for all three games and really never let down, which is really hard to do in a volleyball game,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Obviously momentum is huge and I thought we were able to keep momentum pretty much all three games.
“One thing that really stood out was the focus that our girls played with.”
Northwestern never allowed Western to get on a run of more than three straight points, and didn’t allow that many in a row in the second set. Meanwhile, the Tigers put the opening set away with the last six straight points, the final five coming on Madison Layden’s serves. A string of seven straight points (six on Rachel Hughes’ serves) put the Tigers up 17-8 in the second set.
Hughes led the Tigers with 11 service points, Merrell had 10, Rooze nine, Madison Layden six and McKenna Layden five.
Western fell to 11-12 ahead of this Saturday’s Hoosier Conference tourney, which is at Northwestern.
“I would say our serve receive was really very good,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “We did not capitalize on the good passes we had. We didn’t get the hits that we probably should have gotten and then in turn we fell behind and were battling the whole time.”
Halle Rezo had 22 digs for Western, and Sadie Harding had nine service points. Hilary Merica led Western’s hitters, consistently getting sharp attacks and connecting on nine kills, but elsewhere the Panthers didn’t always attack effectively.
“We really gave them lots of blocks,” Oliver said of Western’s attacks that were halted at the net by the Tigers. “I felt like we really did not hit around their blocks like we should have.”
When Northwestern scored on a block, there were usually two Tiger frontliners reading the action and two sets of hands in on the play.
“I thought our blocking was really good,” Kathie Layden said. “And not just one person, I thought our whole front row blocked really well. Timing was good and they really got on their hitters.
“There were not a lot of block errors. They really blocked and it came straight back down a lot of times, which is hard to defend when it’s on your side.”
Northwestern has won 13 matches in a row. The Tigers play at Harrison on Thursday before hosting the HC tourney on Saturday.
“I thought all the girls did well,” Kathie Layden said. “The girls did a good job mixing our hitters and keeping their defense guessing, which is going to be important for us to be successful.
