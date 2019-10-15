The Class 3A Western Volleyball Sectional opens tonight with a bang: Northwestern vs. Maconaquah. The Tigers are 29-2 and Hoosier Conference champions and the Braves are 26-3 and Three Rivers Conference champions.
The Western Sectional also has Hoosier Heartland Conference champ Eastern (20-12).
“It definitely will be a competitive sectional,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Every round should be tough matches. We will need to be playing our best volleyball.”
Tonight’s match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. The first round continues Thursday with two matches: Eastern vs. Western (16-15) at 6 p.m. followed by Oak Hill (15-9) vs. Mississinewa (13-14). Peru (8-20) drew the bye and will face tonight’s winner in Saturday’s semifinal round. The semifinals and final are all Saturday.
Northwestern and Maconaquah both come into the sectional playing well. The Tigers own a 19-match winning streak and the Braves have won 14 in a row.
“They have had a fantastic year and we had a good match with them during the regular season,” Layden said. “I anticipate a great first-round sectional match.”
Northwestern beat Maconaquah 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19) on Sept. 12. The Braves haven’t lost since.
Mac coach Jessica Metcalf is hoping the Braves can rise to the challenge tonight.
“We have improved since last facing Northwestern as I am sure they have as well,” Metcalf said. “Our offense seems to be clicking very well and our defensive players have really stepped up their reads on the down balls.
“We will have to come out strong with our serve and placement of the ball. We can’t let ourselves get in a three- or four-point slump and then try and climb out of it.”
The Tigers are shooting for a sectional three-peat. Their attack is led by two-time all-state player Madison Layden (6.1 kills per set), Klair Merrell (2.6) and McKenna Layden (2.1). All-state player Kendal Rooze offers 7.6 assists per set and Madison Layden provides 2.8. Defensively, Madison Layden averages 3.8 digs per set and Merrell and Lexy Robinson average 3.0 apiece. Robinson offers 4.1 serve receptions per set.
Northwestern’s only losses during the regular season came to Class 4A teams Mishawaka and Carmel. The Tigers broke through to win the Hoosier Conference title for the first time since joining the league in 2015.
“This has definitely been a memorable season,” Kathie Layden said. “The girls have improved so much as the season has gone on. Playing a faster tempo is challenging and it’s been great to watch them continue to get better and better.”
Emily Bowyer leads Maconaquah’s attack with 4.3 kills per set. Averi Miller dishes 9.1 assists per set. Lilly Maple leads the defense with 6.5 digs per set and Bowyer backs her with 5.2. Bowyer takes 4.1 serve receptions per set and Maple takes 3.8.
Metcalf pointed to winning Rossville’s invitational on Sept. 14 as the spark for the Braves’ strong play down the stretch.
“We are still fairly young,” Metcalf said. “We start one senior, Emily Bowyer. She has done a great job of encouraging and helping the underclassmen on the court.”
Eastern closed the regular season on a high note by beating Carroll for the HHC championship last week.
“This has been a fun season,” coach Missy Mavrick said. “The girls have played really well together. This team has played more together and not so much as individuals. I also feel with the extra work we have been able to cut out some of the unforced errors we have had in the past. The girls have good court sense from playing more.
“This group of girls has been special. We had several girls who have been playing club and we had almost all the girls in the gym together this summer putting in work. I think getting that extra time together this summer really helped the girls come together as a team.”
Loralei Evans leads the Comets’ attack with 4.0 kills per set. McKenzie Cooper complements her with 2.7. Emma Sandlin distributes 8.4 assists per set. Grace Kulhman leads the defense with 4.7 digs and 6.0 serve receptions per set.
The Comets are new to Class 3A this year.
“This sectional will be tough,” Mavrick said. “There’s several good teams, but we are coming out of a tough 2A sectional. Maconaquah has a good program and Northwestern is just tough. Northwestern has a lot of size and those girls know how to win. Western and Oak Hill have good teams as well.
“I think the matchup with Western will be a good one. We will have to play consistent and keep the unforced errors down.”
Hilary Merica floors 3.2 kills per set for Western. Sadie Harding and Hayli Irvin lead the Panthers in assists with 5.1 and 3.2 per set, respectively. Halle Rezo leads the defense with 4.8 digs per set.
AROUND THE AREA
Carroll is in action tonight in the Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional’s opener. The Cougars (24-5) face the host Gophers (12-17) at 7 p.m.
Also in the Clinton Prairie Sectional, Cass (6-19) faces Fountain Central (8-18) at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tipton (17-14) plays Blackford (4-22) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional’s opener.
Kokomo, Taylor and Tri-Central are off until Saturday. Kokomo (12-16) will play the Logansport-Lafayette Jeff winner at 11 a.m. in the Class 4A McCutcheon Sectional. Taylor (1-20) and Eastbrook (5-20) will meet at 11 a.m. in the Class 2A M-G Sectional. And Tri-Central (2-21) will face the Daleville-Anderson Prep winner at 11 a.m. in the Class A Cowan Sectional.
