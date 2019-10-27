OSSIAN — Northwestern’s volleyball team lost just eight sets and two matches all season prior to the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 3A Norwell Regional.
Seizing the momentum at the right moments, NorthWood defeated Northwestern 26-24, 25-16, 25-22 Saturday, snapping the Tigers’ 22-match win streak and ending a super 2019 season at 32-3.
For the senior class of Rachel Hughes, Madison Layden, Klair Merrell, Lexy Robinson and Kendal Rooze, it marked the end of a terrific run. Over the last four years, the Tigers compiled a 100-30 record with 32 being a single-season school mark for victories. They also won three straight sectional titles and the 2019 Hoosier Conference title.
“They just did a lot of winning,” said Northwestern coach Kathie Layden. Many of the volleyball players have also contributed to Northwestern’s success on the basketball and tennis courts and softball field. “It’s just a special group that wins.”
Kathie Layden’s scouting report on NorthWood showed a propensity to get hot.
“It seems like they would go on runs of five or six points,” she said. “We knew that was kind of the way they played.
“We felt like we just had to weather those runs. We did that times, but they just really put pressure in the right spots.”
That pressure kept the Tigers from getting in a sustained offensive rhythm.
“We have to have our passes to start our offense. Our passes just weren’t there [Saturday]. We weren’t ourselves,” Kathie Layden said.
She made no excuses.
“Our girls fought and they played hard and they never gave up,” she said. “But NorthWood was better than us.”
Panthers coach Hilary Laidig expressed her keys to victory against Northwestern.
“We definitely limited their momentum,” said Laidig. “We wanted to serve tough, limit our errors and play aggressive defense.”
In Set 1, NorthWood led 13-8 and 19-15 only to see the Tigers take leads of 23-21 and 24-22 on Panther errors. Kate Rulli’s kill put NorthWood ahead 25-24 and a kill by Ali Knepp sealed the set at 26-24.
The second set was tied at 8-all when the Panthers took the lead thanks to a Northwestern violation and never trailed the rest of the set.
The Tigers scored the first point in all three sets and were up 12-11 in the third on a kill by Madison Layden.
Later, a Northwestern error gave NorthWood a 16-12 edge. The Tigers rallied and went ahead 20-18 on a kill by Robinson. The Panthers responded with a 5-0 run and then clinched the match with Rulli’s kill making it 25-22.
Madison Layden (17), freshman McKenna Layden (7) and Merrell (7) paced Northwestern in kills. Junior Emma Byrum (10), Rooze (10) and Merrell (9) paced the squad in digs. Rooze (21) and Madison Layden (7) led the way in assists. Sophomore Leah Carter (6), Madison Layden (4) and Robinson (4) had the most blocks. Merrell and Rooze had one service ace each. Service points leaders were McKenna Layden (13) and Rooze (10).
NorthWood got 19 kills by Maddy Payne, 16 digs from Kendal Miller and 37 assists from Caroline Mullet.
